Five contractors vying to build sugar packaging plant at Albion

Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders on Tuesday, five bids were received for the construction of a packaging plant at the Albion Estate in Berbice. The project which is being undertaken by the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) is estimated to cost $1,475,908,085.

The bids are as follow: Memorex Enterprise – $1,485,793,190; APMCL Guyana Inc. in association with JRB General Construction & Supply Inc. – $2,293,433,285; N&P Investment Inc. – $1,501,121,103; Yunas Civil & Building Construction Services – $1,471,986,175; and Kee-Chanona Limited (Trinidad & Tobago) – $2,109,116,744.

As reported on, the government’s plan is to relocate the packaging facility from Enmore on the East Coast of Demerara to Albion.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), Sasenarine Singh had previously revealed that the government is planning to build a new packaging plant at Albion along with the expansion of one at Blairmont for 2022. During an online interview earlier in the year, Singh had stated that this is all part of a design to be able to sell sugar at a higher value and to ensure the country has enough capacity to produce packaged sugar products for the international market as it opens up.

Kaieteur News had reported that back in February the government had included the Enmore packaging plant in a 55-acre land deal it made with a 52 percent owned Guyanese joint-venture, Guysons K+B Industries Inc. According to reports, the company acquired the US$12.5M plant, owned by GuySuCo, on a long-term lease from the government and intends to transform the facility from its original use – to package sugar – into a manufacturing hub to support the oil sector.

This publication reported last week that the relocation of the Enmore Packaging Plant to the Albion Estate as well as a plan for its modernisation once it arrives there, is expected to cost taxpayers $1.9B. This was revealed by Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha during the 48th sitting of the House on July 21. Mustapha said the 2022 Budget has set aside G$400 million to commence the multi-year project to construct the Albion Packaging Plant. He said too that it will cost $1.9 billion to complete the entire modernisation process that was planned.