De cost of dying higher dan de cost of living

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dis cost of living thing going too far. Everybody cashing in and raising prices. Dem boys use to pay $40 fuh put air in dem bicycle tyre. Now dem man want $100. Dem boys ask de tyre man why air price gone up. He seh is inflation.

A picture use to worth a thousand words. Now it worth two thousand words. Everything gone up.

Dem had a singer name 50 cents. He change he name to dollar.

Dem boys hear how one funeral parlour increase de cost of burials. Is now mo expensive fuh dead dan fuh live. Is a grave situation.

De City Council running out ah space fuh graves in de cemetery. Dem boys wan know when dem gan condemn dat place and start fuh insist on cremation rather dan burials.

De way hotels springing up in Guyana, dem might soon want build one in a cemetery. Is all dem good land dem looking fuh. De cost of land now following de cost of living.

A grandmother did tell she granddaughter how when she was young, yuh could go into a shop with one dollar and come home with enough food fuh feed yuh whole family fuh a week. But today is different.

De granddaughter tell she how she learn about dat in school. Is something dem call inflation.

“Is not inflation is de problem,” de grandmother say. “It’s all dese darn security cameras dem got today!”

Talk half. Leff half.