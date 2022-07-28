Latest update July 28th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

De cost of dying higher dan de cost of living

Jul 28, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dis cost of living thing going too far. Everybody cashing in and raising prices. Dem boys use to pay $40 fuh put air in dem bicycle tyre. Now dem man want $100.  Dem boys ask de tyre man why air price gone up. He seh is inflation.

A picture use to worth a thousand words. Now it worth two thousand words.  Everything gone up.

Dem had a singer name 50 cents. He change he name to dollar.

Dem boys hear how one funeral parlour increase de cost of burials. Is now mo expensive fuh dead dan fuh live. Is a grave situation.

De City Council running out ah space fuh graves in de cemetery. Dem boys wan know when dem gan condemn dat place and start fuh insist on cremation rather dan burials.

De way hotels springing up in Guyana, dem might soon want build one in a cemetery. Is all dem good land dem looking fuh.  De cost of land now following de cost of living.

A grandmother did tell she granddaughter how when she was young, yuh could go into a shop with one dollar and come home with enough food fuh feed yuh whole family fuh a week. But today is different.

De granddaughter tell she how she learn about dat in school. Is something dem call inflation.

“Is not inflation is de problem,” de grandmother say. “It’s all dese darn security cameras dem got today!”

Talk half. Leff half.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Today’s meeting at Linden Town Council aimed at resuscitating basketball at the association level

Today’s meeting at Linden Town Council aimed at resuscitating...

Jul 28, 2022

In order to resuscitate basketball at the association level, President of the Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA), Lawrence Simon, has called for a meeting for clubs this evening at the...
Read More
West Demerara Secondary congratulates Nityanand Mathura for making Guyana U-17 team

West Demerara Secondary congratulates Nityanand...

Jul 28, 2022

Neil Gonsalves, Clint Gonsalves, Ramkissoon and Ramcharran are Group champions

Neil Gonsalves, Clint Gonsalves, Ramkissoon and...

Jul 28, 2022

Squash players, Boxers banking on experience at Commonwealth Games

Squash players, Boxers banking on experience at...

Jul 28, 2022

GuyOil joins sponsors for GCF National Chess Olympiad Team

GuyOil joins sponsors for GCF National Chess...

Jul 28, 2022

Ramdhani siblings attend first CWG without late father

Ramdhani siblings attend first CWG without late...

Jul 28, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Old people running things

    Kaieteur News – Guyana has had a brain drain for decades. That process has led to thousands of skilled Guyanese emigrating. As... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]