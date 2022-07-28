Bandit shot dead during home invasion

Kaieteur News – An alleged home invasion on Wednesday at La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD), ended deadly for a bandit after he was reportedly shot dead by the owner.

Police identified him as Learone Forde. He was killed around 01:30hrs. According to police, Forde and an accomplice had reportedly invaded the apartment of a businessman, Anil Singh, 34, and his wife Christina Singh, 32 with a crowbar and a cutlass. Christina alleged that the man had begged her husband to kill him during the invasion.

The couple told police that they went to bed around 01:15hrs but were startled a few minutes later by the sound of their window being forcefully opened. Singh reportedly armed himself with his licenced firearm- a .32 Taurus pistol and hid behind their bedroom door while his wife and young child remained quiet on the bed.

Investigators were told that as the suspects came charging into their bedroom with the crowbar and cutlass, her husband shot Forde to the leg. Forde reportedly fell and his accomplice aborted the mission and ran away. Christiana claimed that it was at this point that the injured bandit reportedly begged her husband to kill him. The woman further alleged that her husband refused to comply and he ended up in a scuffle with the suspect. She recalled hearing several gunshots being fired soon after. When it stopped she noticed that her husband was injured too by a gunshot wound while the suspect remained motionless on their floor.

Police were summoned and when detectives arrived at the scene they saw Forde lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body. They observed too that Singh was shot to his body as well and rushed him to the West Demerara Regional Hospital for treatment while Forde’s remains were taken to the Ezekiel Funeral Home. Police have also taken Christina into their custody to assist them with the necessary investigation. Investigators have reported that they were able to recover five spent shells along with four live rounds matching Singh’s gun. They have also canvassed the area to find CCTV cameras. Investigations are ongoing.