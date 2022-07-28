Latest update July 28th, 2022 12:59 AM

2 patients in COVID-19 ICU; 73 new cases detected

Jul 28, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported that two persons are currently receiving treatment in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown.

In its latest dashboard, the Ministry recorded 73 new infections within the last assessed 24-hour period, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 69,620. Out of the number of confirmed cases, 37,718 persons are females and 31,902 are males.

The dashboard data also shows that 16 persons are in institutional isolation, two are in institutional quarantine and 700 are in home isolation. Additionally, in the last 24-hour period, a total of 100 persons have recovered from the virus, bringing the number of recovered cases to 67,633.

 

