2 patients in COVID-19 ICU; 73 new cases detected

Latest update July 28th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 28, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported that two persons are currently receiving treatment in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown.
In its latest dashboard, the Ministry recorded 73 new infections within the last assessed 24-hour period, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 69,620. Out of the number of confirmed cases, 37,718 persons are females and 31,902 are males.
The dashboard data also shows that 16 persons are in institutional isolation, two are in institutional quarantine and 700 are in home isolation. Additionally, in the last 24-hour period, a total of 100 persons have recovered from the virus, bringing the number of recovered cases to 67,633.
Jul 28, 2022In order to resuscitate basketball at the association level, President of the Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA), Lawrence Simon, has called for a meeting for clubs this evening at the...
Jul 28, 2022
Jul 28, 2022
Jul 28, 2022
Jul 28, 2022
Jul 28, 2022
Kaieteur News – One of the most known US senators in the 21st century was John McCain. At the height of his global... more
Kaieteur News – Guyana has had a brain drain for decades. That process has led to thousands of skilled Guyanese emigrating. As... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Over the last few weeks, global warming has caused the deaths of thousands... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]