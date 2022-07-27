Wins for Jamaica, Windward Islands and T and T in CWI U17 tourney

Kaieteur News – Jamaica, Windward Islands and Trinidad and Tobago registered victories when the CWI regional U17 50-over tournament continued yesterday in Trinidad and Tobago.

At Insha Ali Park, Guyana batted first and made 112 all out in 35.3 overs. Alvin Mohabir made 27, Mavindra Dindyal 15 and Zachary Jodah 15. Tamarie Redwood claimed 3-27 and Marlon Williams 2-10.

Jamaica responded with 116-1 in 13.5 overs. Adrian Weir slammed 52 not out and Jordan Johnson an unbeaten 50.

At Gilbert Park, Windward Islands scored 207-4 from their reduced 41 overs. Divonie Joseph struck 76 while Stephan Pascal got 44 and Tarique Edward 32. Jaden Lorde snared 3-46 and Jatario Prescod 2-35.

Barbados were bowled out for 77 in 22.1 overs. Akeem Mc Colin 33 as Solomon Bascombe grabbed 4-14 and Luke Wilson 3-17.

At Powergen, Trinidad and Tobago scored 204-7, batting first. Olando James stroked 79 while Andrew Rambaran made 29, Kavir Boodoosingh 26 and Fareez Ali 26.

Nathan Edward captured 4-28.

Leeward Islands were 86-7 when play was halted, handing the host nation victory by 50 runs DLS method.

Jewel Andrew made 20 and Michael Palmer 18. Rikki Ragoonanan took 2-8 and Aadian Racha 2-22.