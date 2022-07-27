Two Guyanese in Canada cricket squad for World Cup qualifiers  

Latest update July 27th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 27, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Fast-bowler Jeremy Gordon and all-rounder Dillon Heyliger have been named in Canada national squad to participate in the International Cricket Council Challenge League A 50-over competition which begins today in Canada as well.
The six-team tournament will run until August 7th as part of their qualification pathway for next year’s limited-over World Cup to be staged in India. Both players are Canada-based Guyanese and have been representing their adopted nation for the past several years. Gordon, the Berbician, represented Guyana at first-class level, while the Essequibian Heyliger played for the Guyana youth team.
The other participating teams in the competition are: Denmark, Qatar, Singapore, Vanuatu and Malaysia.
The full Canada squad reads: Navneet Dhaliwah (captain), Shreyaz Movva (WKP), Dillon Heyliger, Harsh Thaker, Jeremy Gordon, Matthew Spoors, Nicolas Kirton, Ravinderpal Singh, Rayyan Pathan, Rommel Shazad, Saad Bin Zafar, Salman Nazar, Ammar Khalid and Varun Sehdev.
