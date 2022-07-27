No belt nah deh fuh tighten

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – In 1976, instead of feeding, housing and clothing de nation, de cas-cas guvament tell de people dem gat fuh tighten dem belt in preparation fuh hard times. People nah bin expect de belt tightening fuh last lang. But it did. It lasted right thru to de end of de 1980s.

People tighten dem belt suh much dat dem could not find dem waist. Some ah dem disappear. Wan man ask de guvament wey he could get a belt fuh buy because he nah seeing no belt fuh buy.

Was not just de prices wah bin rise. Was also dat yuh could not even get cooking oil to buy. Dat is how Guylines bin start. People use fuh see a line, join it and den ask wah selling.

Now de cost ah living gone up. De price ah petrol gone up. Biden seh how dem shipping company raise dem rates after de pandemic. Dem boys did always suspect dat dem companies would try to recover all de money dat dem lose during de pandemic.

But de Pee Pee Pee nah asking people fuh tighten dem belt. Dem nah reach dat stage yet and hopefully we nah gan reach dat stage.

But while things hard, people exaggerating de cost ah living. It increase but not as much as some people want mek yuh believe.

And if yuh shop smart and stop buying all dem unnecessary things, yuh budget gan still balance. But some people nah kay. Dem living like normal. Dem nah cutting back pon nothing.

Talk half. Leff half.