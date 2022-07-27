Latest update July 27th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

No belt nah deh fuh tighten

Jul 27, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – In 1976, instead of feeding, housing and clothing de nation, de cas-cas guvament tell de people dem gat fuh tighten dem belt in preparation fuh hard times. People nah bin expect de belt tightening fuh last lang. But it did. It lasted right thru to de end of de 1980s.

People tighten dem belt suh much dat dem could not find dem waist. Some ah dem disappear. Wan man ask de guvament wey he could get a belt fuh buy because he nah seeing no belt fuh buy.

Was not just de prices wah bin rise. Was also dat yuh could not even get cooking oil to buy. Dat is how Guylines bin start. People use fuh see a line, join it and den ask wah selling.

Now de cost ah living gone up. De price ah petrol gone up. Biden seh how dem shipping company raise dem rates after de pandemic. Dem boys did always suspect dat dem companies would try to recover all de money dat dem lose during de pandemic.

But de Pee Pee Pee nah asking people fuh tighten dem belt. Dem nah reach dat stage yet and hopefully we nah gan reach dat stage.

But while things hard, people exaggerating de cost ah living. It increase but not as much as some people want mek yuh believe.

And if yuh shop smart and stop buying all dem unnecessary things, yuh budget gan still balance. But some people nah kay. Dem living like normal. Dem nah cutting back pon nothing.

Talk half. Leff half.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Britton, Edghill set the bar high for 2022 Commonwealth Games

Britton, Edghill set the bar high for 2022 Commonwealth Games

Jul 27, 2022

By Rawle Toney (Team Guyana Press Attache)  Kaieteur News –The two highest-ranked Table Tennis players from Guyana, Shemar Britton and Chelsea Edghill, are hoping for improved performances at the...
Read More
GFF & MOE train student-teachers for FIFA Football for schools

GFF & MOE train student-teachers for FIFA...

Jul 27, 2022

BCB presents highest award to Indian High Commissioner

BCB presents highest award to Indian High...

Jul 27, 2022

Director of Sports hands over NSC prize for Domino champs

Director of Sports hands over NSC prize for...

Jul 27, 2022

GCB Names National Under-19 team

GCB Names National Under-19 team

Jul 27, 2022

Wins for Jamaica, Windward Islands and T and T in CWI U17 tourney

Wins for Jamaica, Windward Islands and T and T in...

Jul 27, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]