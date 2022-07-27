Man who dumped accident victim’s body gets $1.8M bail

Kaieteur News – The man, who had reportedly confessed to hitting down a labourer with his car at Enmore on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) and then dumping his remains in a trench was on Friday, was released on $1.8M bail.

Kaieteur News was able to confirm this development and learnt that bail was granted to the defendant, Daniel Melbourne, 50, by Magistrate Fabayo Azore, at the Vigilance Magistrate Court.

It was reported that Melbourne’s second court appearance, after he was charged for the accident victim, Reonol William’s death on June 10 last.

Apart from causing William’s death, Melbourne a musician of Lot 53, Ann’s Grove, ECD, was slapped with five more charges too.

He was charged with failure to report an accident, failure to render assistance after an accident, failure to produce a vehicle for examination, giving false information to police and attempting to obstruct the course of justice.

Melbourne pleaded not guilty to all. He is scheduled to make his next court appearance on October, 28, 2022.

Williams was struck down around 00:20hrs on May 23, last, while crossing the Emmore Public Road with his friend.

The driver of the car had picked him up and placed him into the car trunk, and had promised to take him to the hospital. But Williams never arrived at any medical facility.

Presuming that he was dead, relatives searched for the man body but could not find it anywhere.

Police later found the car abandoned at a location on the East Coast. They also identified its owner as Melbourne and arrested him. Police were forced to release him after he allegedly lied to them that he was not the one behind the wheel of the car that had struck down Williams.

The case was later handed over to detectives at the Major Crimes Unit at Eve Leary, and Melbourne was re-arrested. It did not take the detectives long to solve the case. They got Melbourne to confess that he had been lying all along. He reportedly admitted to dumping Williams’ body into a trench after arriving at a bridge at Coldigen, some 4.5km drive away from the accident scene.

Melbourne was the one who led detectives to recover Williams’ decomposing body.