Man, 74, is country’s latest COVID-19 fatality

Latest update July 27th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 27, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Tuesday reported that an unvaccinated 74-year-old man from Region Four, who contracted the COVID-19 disease, died on Monday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,271.
The Ministry via its latest dashboard revealed too that within the last assessed 24-hour period, it recorded a total of 79 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 69,547.
The dashboard also shows that two persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 17 are in institutional isolation, 724 are in home isolation and three are in institutional quarantine.
To date, a total of 67,533 persons have recovered from the virus.
