GCB Names National Under-19 team

Latest update July 27th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 27, 2022 Sports
– Alvin Mohabir leads second National team within a given year
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has named the Guyana Under-19 team which will participate in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Under-19 Tournament 2022. This tournament is scheduled for St. Vincent from August 7, 2022 to August 28, 2022.
The GCB’s Junior National Selection panel chaired by Mr. Andre Percival selected a strong National Under-19 team which comprised an excellent mix of skilled players capable of adapting to different game situations. Alvin Mohabir, who leads the current Guyana Under-17 team, will have the distinct privilege of being captain for two national teams within a given year. He will be supported by Vice-Captain Jonathan Rampersaud.
West Indies Under-19 express fast bowler, Isai Thorne, who missed out on the ongoing Regional Under-17 tournament because of injury, has been included in the squad. The team includes five players who are currently participating in the CWI Regional Under-17 Tournament being played in Trinidad and Tobago.
Apart from the captain, these include Rampertab Ramnauth, Mavendra Dindyal, Zachary Jodha and Bruce Vincent. The team will be coached by former National Senior team player Andre Percival while Budhesh Chatterpaul will serve as the Manager.
The other players are – Rampertab Ramnauth, Tommani Caesar, Mavendra Dindyal, Zachary Jodha, Mahendra Gopilall, Sachin Balgobin, Zeynul Ramsammy, Shamar Yearwood (W/K), Jeremy Sandia, Bruce Vincent, Rivaldo Phillips and Isai Thorne.
The standbys are Joash Charles, Jadon Campbell, Sanjay Algoo, Goucharran Chuli, Leon Cecil and Shiv Harripersaud.
Jul 27, 2022By Rawle Toney (Team Guyana Press Attache) Kaieteur News –The two highest-ranked Table Tennis players from Guyana, Shemar Britton and Chelsea Edghill, are hoping for improved performances at the...
Jul 27, 2022
Jul 27, 2022
Jul 27, 2022
Jul 27, 2022
Jul 27, 2022
Kaieteur News- Here is what veteran Fox News interviewer and journalist said after he left the network, after 18 years: “…... more
Kaieteur News– Former President Forbes Burnham was desperate in 1977 to meet the then United States President Jimmy... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Over the last few weeks, global warming has caused the deaths of thousands... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]