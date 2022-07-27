GCB Names National Under-19 team

– Alvin Mohabir leads second National team within a given year

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has named the Guyana Under-19 team which will participate in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Under-19 Tournament 2022. This tournament is scheduled for St. Vincent from August 7, 2022 to August 28, 2022.

The GCB’s Junior National Selection panel chaired by Mr. Andre Percival selected a strong National Under-19 team which comprised an excellent mix of skilled players capable of adapting to different game situations. Alvin Mohabir, who leads the current Guyana Under-17 team, will have the distinct privilege of being captain for two national teams within a given year. He will be supported by Vice-Captain Jonathan Rampersaud.

West Indies Under-19 express fast bowler, Isai Thorne, who missed out on the ongoing Regional Under-17 tournament because of injury, has been included in the squad. The team includes five players who are currently participating in the CWI Regional Under-17 Tournament being played in Trinidad and Tobago.

Apart from the captain, these include Rampertab Ramnauth, Mavendra Dindyal, Zachary Jodha and Bruce Vincent. The team will be coached by former National Senior team player Andre Percival while Budhesh Chatterpaul will serve as the Manager.

The other players are – Rampertab Ramnauth, Tommani Caesar, Mavendra Dindyal, Zachary Jodha, Mahendra Gopilall, Sachin Balgobin, Zeynul Ramsammy, Shamar Yearwood (W/K), Jeremy Sandia, Bruce Vincent, Rivaldo Phillips and Isai Thorne.

The standbys are Joash Charles, Jadon Campbell, Sanjay Algoo, Goucharran Chuli, Leon Cecil and Shiv Harripersaud.