FBI in Guyana to help tackle money laundering, narcotics trafficking, organised crime

Kaieteur News – A team from Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) is in Guyana with the intention of further assisting the Government to tackle criminal activities in some key areas.

On Tuesday, the team lead by Mr. James Markley, Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Legal Attache’ and the lead officer of the FBI for the Caribbean region met with Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall, SC.

Mr. Markley; Mr. Derek Kreitensteid, FBI’s Assistant Legal Attache’, and Mr. Mayan L. Shih of the U.S State Department met the Attorney General in his Chambers at 95 Carmichael Street, Georgetown, Guyana.

Mr. Markley is the lead officer of the FBI for 27 Caribbean territories stretching from Bermuda to Guyana and is based in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Mr. Kreitensteid is based in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago and Mr. Mayan is the Regional Security Officer representing the U.S State Department in the Caribbean.

The team raised a number of areas in which they have been cooperating with the Government of Guyana over the years, such as, rendering mutual assistance in criminal matters, extradition, anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism, trafficking of narcotics and firearms, tracing proceeds of organised crime and forfeiture of assets, trafficking in persons and cyber related criminal activities.

The members of the team expressed their intention to intensify their relationship with the Government of Guyana in the investigation, prosecution, and in securing convictions in these types of offences.

During the meeting, Nandlall signalled the government’s continued commitment to the upholding of the rule of law in all its facets, including the pursuit of all forms of criminality, in particular organised crimes.

The Attorney General discussed the various policies and training programmes being pursued by the various law enforcement agencies intending to augment the State’s capabilities to investigate, prosecute and convict for criminal conduct, as well as the government’s robust legislative agenda.

In particular, the Attorney General emphasised that cyber space is the new emerging platform for the commission of serious criminal offences in Guyana and globally.He pointed to many persons who use social media platforms, in particular in the United States of America, to spew racial hostilities and create ethnic strife among segments of the Guyana population, inciting and aiding and abetting riotous conduct and even domestic terrorism in Guyana.

He informed the team that the State of Guyana has already lodged formal complaints with various important offices and agencies in the United States, including the FBI, so that action can be taken against the perpetrators who operate with impunity from the United States.