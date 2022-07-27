Exxon dodges questions on total gas flared at Liza Destiny over 2-year period

– says gas compressor woes finally fixed

Kaieteur News – Production Manager at ExxonMobil Guyana, Mike Ryan told members of the media fraternity on Tuesday that the company was finally able to bring an end to the gas compressor woes that plagued the Liza Destiny floating, production, storage and operating (FPSO) vessel. The malfunctioning equipment had led to two years of flaring which released over 200 toxic chemicals into the atmosphere.

Ryan said the Exxon team was able to successfully install a new compressor from Germany and was even open to sharing that over US$10M in flaring fees had been paid over to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

But what the Production Manager carefully dodged was questions posed by Kaieteur News on the amount of gas flared to date via the Liza Destiny FPSO for the two-year period. Ryan would only repeat that the company maintained full compliance with the EPA’s permitted parametres for flaring which was between15-7 million cubic feet of gas per day.

The Production Manager said, “We have met our expectation of delivering it (the new compressor), installing it, and safely starting it up in July. We have achieved background flare of less than one million standard cubic feet of gas. It is a remarkable accomplishment by many people who have been relentlessly pursuing this. We have also gone 1000 days without any injury which is really world class performance…”

Ryan was keen to note that optimisation works were completed on the Liza Destiny FPSO taking production up from nameplate capacity of 120,000 barrels of oil per day to 140,000 barrels.

Meanwhile, on Liza Unity FPSO, he said it has achieved background flare within a record 60 days. “We have also hit our capacity range of about 220,000 barrels of oil per day,” expressed the official.

With respect to room for further optimisation works to increase production at the Liza Destiny, Ryan said, “We are always looking for ways to maximise the value of the investment for the benefit of the partners. At the moment, we are at 140,000 barrels per day and we are always looking for ways to test that and get more value.”

While he did not share the costs incurred for addressing the gas compressor issues, Ryan did note that the old equipment would be sent to Germany to be upgraded by MAN Energy and SBM offshore, after which it will be kept in country as a spare.

In the meantime, the newly installed one will go through an endurance test to ensure it is “performing better than what was planned.” It is expected that the new compressor will last for a period of 20 years.