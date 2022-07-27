“Even Exxon would not make such silly arguments against full liability coverage” – Transparency Advocate

…Motion killed in National Assembly

Kaieteur News – For a government whose members spout the “One Guyana” slogan at every turn, they have shut out the voice of half of Guyana.

This is according to transparency advocate, Dr. Jerry Jailall. In a letter to the editor, Jailall penned his frustrations on the government’s response to an Opposition-tabled Motion that sought to include full liability coverage in the event of an oil spill. If successful, the Motion would have also ordered a study of the possible ill effects of an oil spill; the report would be submitted to the Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources to guide future oil developments.

However, on Thursday evening when the Motion was finally debated in the National Assembly, 154 days after it was first laid, the members of government and a lone Opposition MP stood against the Motion.

To this end, Dr. Jailall reasoned, “Regardless of whether you think the PNC are corrupt cheats and riggers, they do represent half of the country. All Lives Matter! If you shut out and shut up parliamentary debate and ignore good suggestions from the other side, it seems as if you are forcing the Opposition to ultimately resort to street action.”

In booting the Opposition Motion, the government’s side argued that the document was meant to drive investors away; that it could increase the cost of an oil development; that no investor in their right mind would agree to such a policy and that it is normal for there to be risks in any development.

The US-based Guyanese explained, “The PPP in effect were saying, ‘We don’t want full insurance coverage for oil spills’…even Exxon would not make such silly arguments coming from the Government’s side! It is bad when foreign companies rob you. It is worse when your own Government says it’s okay…”

To this end, Dr. Jailall said it is clear that the government is the “middleman for the oil companies” and is determined to continue the “treasonous sellout of our largest natural resource.” He said the decisions of the administration often beg the question as to who is advising the government.

The activist reasoned that not only was the Motion calling for quick payment of new employees in the public service defeated, but also a Motion calling for an urgent debate on corruption allegations against Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo. Not satisfied with their assault on Opposition-tabled Motions, Dr. Jailall pointed out that the government moved to act like “puppets” and “agents of the oil companies” in throwing out the Motion laid by Shadow Oil and Gas Minister, David Patterson. As such, he reasoned, “Does the PPP Government, hanging by a thread of one seat, think this issue will go away between now and 2025?”

Dr. Jailall noted, “This motion finds favour with Civil Society groups which have been calling for the strongest environmental protection as we develop oil. We also have such obligation by virtue of our membership in the Extractive Industries Transparency International (EITI) and the Escazu Agreement.”

More importantly, the US-based Guyanese pointed out that Natural Resources Minister, Vickram Bharrat indicated that the administration is aware of how devastating an oil spill can be; hence, provisions have been made to ensure such an activity does not occur. Even if it does, he assured that the oil company has been required to import a capping stack to lay on standby, in the event of such an occurrence.

Dr. Jailall was keen to note that he does not agree that a capping stack would limit the damage caused by an oil spill. According to him, “This seems to be a naïve view that a capping stack, which is a piece of equipment that is used to place over a blown out well as a cap to prevent further damage that may have been caused, is all that is needed to deal with oil spills. Dr. Jagan had coined a term, “square peg in round holes” to describe some PNC appointments. Ditto for the PPP.”