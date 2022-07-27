Director of Sports hands over NSC prize for Domino champs

Kaieteur News – Director of Sports (DOS) Steve Ninvalle handed over the prize money for the National Sports Commission dominoes competition which concluded on Thursday night last at Strikers Sports bar.

F and H turned in a sterling performance to win the title and Ninvalle presented their prize to Mark Wiltshire, Organising Secretary of the Georgetown Dominoes Association in the presence of Assistant Organising Secretary Claire Benjamin.

F and H led throughout to amass 88 games to defeat Providence SC with 70 and Gold is Money in the cellar on 65.

The competition was co-sponsored by Big Boss Transportation Service and Strikers Sports bar.