Director of Sports hands over NSC prize for Domino champs

Jul 27, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – Director of Sports (DOS) Steve Ninvalle handed over the prize money for the National Sports Commission dominoes competition which concluded on Thursday night last at Strikers Sports bar.

F and H turned in a sterling performance to win the title and Ninvalle presented their prize to Mark Wiltshire, Organising Secretary of the Georgetown Dominoes Association in the presence of Assistant Organising Secretary Claire Benjamin.

DOS Ninvalle hands over cheque to Mark Wiltshire Organising Secretary of the Georgetown Dominoes Association, while Assistant Organising Secretary Claire Benjamin looks on.

F and H led throughout to amass 88 games to defeat Providence SC with 70 and Gold is Money in the cellar on 65.

The competition was co-sponsored by Big Boss Transportation Service and Strikers Sports bar.

Sports

