BCB presents highest award to Indian High Commissioner

– Berbice cricketers expected to benefit from successful courtesy visit of Dr Srinivasa to Berbice

Young cricketers in the ancient county of Berbice are expected to benefit from educational scholarships to India after a highly successful visit by the Indian High Commissioner Dr K.J. Srinivasa. The Indian diplomat was a special guest of the pro active Berbice Cricket Board at the St Francis Community Developers Complex and was conferred with the board’s highest award-The Tribute to Heroes.

BCB President Hilbert Foster stated that he had invited Dr Srinivasa to develop a working relationship with the Indian High Commission, which represents the most passionate cricketing nation in the world. Foster, in a comprehensive and well articulated opening speech, stated, the overall history of the BCB which dated back to 1939 when a group of persons founded the first cricket board in Guyana. The main objective of the board was to represent the interest of Berbice players and to promote the development of the game.

The board produced its first test cricketer in 1948 when John Trim of Port Mourant represented the region. Since then the county has produced another nineteen test players and numerous others at the junior, ODI, 20/20 and female levels. Among the players produced by Berbice are the legendary Rohan Kanhai, Joe Solomon, Ivan Madray, Basil Butcher, Roy Fredericks, Alvin Kallicharran, Mahendra Nagamootoo, Narsingh Deonarine and Shimron Hetmyer.

Foster informed the visiting delegation, which included Second Secretary Sunil Kumar Singh, of his administration successes over the last four years and also unveiled several major upcoming developmental programmes which include coaching in primary and secondary schools and assistance to schools. The setting up of a kiddies cricket academy, consisting of one hundred kids between the ages of eight to twelve years is also a priority in the near future. Under this programme, the kids would be under proper coaching supervision every weekend with the aim of correcting their techniques early. The BCB also announced that special emphasis would be placed in ensuring all Berbicians understand their role as sports ambassadors.

West Indian female player Shabika Gajnabi presented Dr Srinivasa with the Tribute to Heroes Award along with a BCB medal, while Secretary Angela Haniff handed over a special gift with a portrait of Indian national hero Mahatma Gandhi.

Dr Srinivasa in a well received speech expressed admiration for the work of the board and stated that he follows the progress of the game in the county. He congratulated Foster and his executives for their passion and dedication. To loud applause, the Indian High Commissioner announced that Berbice cricketers could apply for scholarships from his country as part of the BCB say yes to education programme. The recommendation was readily accepted by the BCB President.

The two delegations also discussed a wide array of possible areas of cooperation which would assist in the overall development of Berbice cricket. Foster expressed thanks to Dr Srinivasa for accepting his invitation and also for extending hands of cooperation to the BCB.

Among the special guests at the ceremony were Dr Gomathnayagam Subramanian and Father Ramesh Vanan, both Indian nationals based in the county. Dr Subramanian is the Director of the Berbice University Campus, while Father Vanan is the Roman Catholic Priest in Port Mourant. They both hailed the work of the BCB and the impact it was having on the lives of youths.