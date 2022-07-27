Alleged arsonist charged for murder

Kaieteur News – Police on Tuesday, charged the alleged arsonist for the murder of Nariman Latifan, the 55-year-old Essequibo woman who was earlier this month strangled at Mahdia, Region Eight.

The alleged arsonist, 48-year-old, Dexter James also known as Limuel Alphonso, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates Courts before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennon.

It is alleged that sometime between July 5 and 6, he allegedly murdered Latifan, at Salbura Backdam, Mahdia.

James was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison until his next court date.

James was arrested by detectives on Friday at Meadow Bank, Georgetown. Police had issued a wanted bulletin for him about a week after Latifan’s battered remains were found on July 6, last.

The woman had disappeared from the home she shared with her husband on July 5. Police were alerted and while conducting the necessary investigations at the couple’s house, they saw blood stains on their veranda and burnt body parts were found a short distance behind the house. A day later, detectives found her battered remains disposed in an area close by. It is suspected that someone had beaten her and then used a rope or a cord to strangle her.

James reportedly did not confess or admit to the crime but according to police, investigators say they have sufficient evidence to pin him to the woman’s murder.

Detectives had related that Latifan’s killer could be someone who she and her husband had given shelter to sometime in the past. They were convinced too that James had some knowledge about her death.

James was described as a notorious character in the Mahdia community. He is accused of wounding someone and setting a house on fire there. Police had issued a wanted bulletin for him in June this year, stating that he had committed those offences in September 2021.

Somehow, he managed to elude police in that district and had continued to be a menace to residents. One individual said that the alleged arsonist had threatened him during an argument they had some time back before running away.