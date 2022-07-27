2nd man freed of Sophia bread vendor murder

Kaieteur News – On Tuesday afternoon, a second person was acquitted of the May 5, 2017 murder of Sophia bread vendor, Andre Alexander. Neville Forte was freed of the murder charge after the jury returned with a not guilty verdict.

In June 2022, a mixed 12-member jury was empanelled before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow, at the Demerara High Court, for the retrial of Forte. The State was represented by prosecutor Lisa Cave, and Forte was represented by attorney-at-law Ronald Daniels.

Forte had denied that on May 5, 2017, in the County of Demerara, he murdered 42-year-old Alexander in the course or furtherance of a robbery.

On Tuesday morning, Justice Barlow first summed up the evidence and addressed the jurors before they were sent to deliberate. Following a two hour long deliberation, the jury returned with a unanimous not guilty verdict.

In June 2019, a 12-member jury was ordered by Justice Navindra Singh, to return a formal verdict of not guilty for Shaquille Grant – Forte’s allege co-accused.

According to reports, Alexander was shot and killed by two men on a motorcycle. Alexander of Lot 394 ‘C’ Field Sophia, died during surgery. He was attacked by two men at his bread stand which is situated about four doors from his home.

The Police had reported that two men rode up on a motorcycle and the pillion rider requested three loaves of bread. He then paid with a $5000 note. However, while Alexander was in the process of making change, the ‘customer’ whipped out a gun and demanded cash.

When Alexander put up a fight, the robber discharged two rounds, one of which struck the vendor in the abdomen. The two men then relieved him of his cash and escaped with three loaves of bread.