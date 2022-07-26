Who shaking de jar?

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys use to hear Glenn Lall seh dat when dem oil companies come to yuh country, dem does do two things: grease some ah dem politicians palms and keep de people divided.

Ah house divided can’t stand. When dem keep de people dem divided, de people does be fighting among demselves. De country does get weakened and dem oil companies does be able to fetch out we wealth.

Is de same thing with some ah dem people wah stirring trouble and racism in de country. Dem believe because dem get lil education dat dem suppose to be telling yuh wat to do. But dem nah interested in you. Dem interested in demselves.

Dem shaking de jar and when dem shake de jar dem mekkin you and me fight one another. But dem nah getting affected. Dem hoping dat by keeping we fighting we gan become dependent pon dem.

Dem nah interested in peace, unity and development. Dem want keep we divided because when we divided dem is King and Queen because all dem know fuh do is stir up hatred and animosity.

But is me and you gat to live hay. Nuff ah dem gat dem foreign citizenship and green card. Dem can pack up and leff easily. But we gat to stay hay and suffer.

Is de same thing with dem rich people in Guyana. Every time election come dem giving dem greasing both sides ah de stick. Yuh think is me and you dem protecting. Dem protecting dem self. Dem tekkin out insurance policy. Dem living good with both sides. Dem gan win whoever win because dem playing both sides ah de fiddle.

Suh know who yuh listening tuh. Know who yuh following. Some ah dem leader only using you fuh dem own purposes.

Talk half. Leff half.