Pres. Ali holds talks with US Secretary of State

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali on Monday held talks with United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken and other top US officials on a range of issues.

Up to the time of this newspaper going to press there was no official statement on the out come of the meeting by the Government of Guyana. On Sunday the Department of Public Information (DPI) had said that Ali and a delegation including the Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd and Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud, departed for Washington for a series of high-level engagements. According to DPI at the invitation of the US Government, the delegation will meet with high-ranking US Government officials, including the Secretary of State and leaders of Congress and the Senate, to discuss a range of issues to further deepen bilateral relations between Guyana and the United States.

President Ali will also be a guest speaker at several events hosted by the Atlantic Council and will meet with US business leaders, the DPI said. He has also been invited to speak at the Woodrow Wilson Center for Strategic and International Studies and the Council of the Americas roundtable, among other events. The President and his delegation are also expected to meet with Guyanese living in Washington.

Meanwhile, also on Monday President Ali and his delegation met US Deputy Secretary of Commerce, Don Graves in Washington DC. According to a release by the Office of the President, Deputy Secretary Graves committed support to the Government of Guyana in the areas of banking, finance, and tourism as well as US private sector investment into Guyana. President Ali has committed to working closely with the Department of Commerce and other US agencies to facilitate US private sector investment in Guyana. Both parties agreed to work closely to advance this agenda.