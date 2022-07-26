Minister Ramson allocates $10m each to Westside Community Grounds Development

Latest update July 26th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 26, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Honorable Charles Ramson Jr, pledged the sum of GYD$10 million each to the development of Crane and Den Amstel Community Centre Grounds following another step in his outreach to the areas over the weekend.
Following the consulting of residents and Regional reps in the areas located on the West Coast of Demerara, the Minister revealed the gesture to the gathering which will soon have their community grounds advanced.
Braving the elements inclusive of a minor thunderstorm on Saturday, the Minister disclosed that the amount has been earmarked for development of their respective grounds.
Ramson informed the respective inhabitants of the historic villages that the intended developmental drive of the two communal facilities is of utmost priority for His Excellency, President Irfaan Ali, and the Cabinet.
The Minister further explained that the expansion, and overall improvement of community centres, and spaces, aligns with the enduring vision of President Ali’s ‘One Guyana’ platform, which is centred on building a united nation.
Dialogue was also conducted, and undertaken by the Minister with the regional representatives on the important projects that will be implemented and requisite timeline for their implementation.
The insistence by Minister Ramson Jr on the development of social spaces, grounds and parks, orients with the Government of Guyana’s current dogma of fostering social cohesion in every fragment of our local humanity.
