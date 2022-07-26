‘Guyanese catching hell in oil economy’

– Opposition says Govt. cost of living relief measures not working

Kaieteur News – Apart from the Parliamentary Opposition believing that the current cost of living crisis should be recognised as a matter of national importance, they are also concerned that the measures put in place by government are not reaching the citizens that need it most.

This was the argument by Jermaine Figueria, who during his speech in support of a motion to pay public servants one month after work, sought to get his concerns across about the high cost of living. The Opposition had been trying to get a motion across to have Parliament debate a plan to address the high cost of living. However, a letter from the Speaker Wednesday last, highlighted that the particular motion could not be heard since it, “will result unavoidably, in the incurrence of public expenditure thereby necessitating withdrawal from the Consolidated Fund.” The letter drew the opposition’s attention to Article 171 (2) of the Constitution which “explicitly prohibits consideration by the Assembly of any Bill or motion, the effects of which would be to make provision for payment, issue or withdrawal from the Consolidated Fund, without the recommendation or consent of the Cabinet signified by a minister.” The Constitutional provision, he said, is replicated in Standing Order No. 25 of the National Assembly and to that; the Speaker said he erred in allowing the motion to be published.

Figueria nonetheless used his time on the floor to urge government to seek additional measures so that more citizens can benefit from what they are offering. He said that the, “High cost of living is affecting every citizen in this country and the government must put measures in place to address it.” He said that the government has indicated putting some measures in place, but questioned whether the measures have a trickledown effect and is benefitting who needs it most. He said despite all the taxes the government said it has removed, including those on food items and services, citizens are still finding it hard to access what they need at supermarkets.

“When you go to the supermarket with all of the taxes they have said they have removed, how is it that the average citizen is benefitting…? How is it that this trickledown effect is benefitting the average citizen? It is not,” the parliamentarian responded to his own question. He reiterated therefore, that “the government has to look at other measures where the people of Guyana will be the ultimate beneficiary of these reliefs that they are claiming is toward a relief program for the average Guyanese.” “People are catching hell in this country,” Figueria charged. He said that “People can’t afford to buy a pound of sugar” and that citizens want all types of the sweeter, especially loose sugar which is what the average Guyanese uses.

Figueria argued that the public servant motion was very timely given the current climate. With the high cost of living, citizens cannot afford to wait three months, he said. “Our supporters are being gravely affected; your supporters are being gravely affected.” He thought it worrisome therefore, that government is not earnestly addressing the extremely high cost of living issues. He said that development in the country should be about the people and their lives should reflect a developed society. If the government is serious about citizen development, then they should agree that citizens who give their labour should be paid in good time.

Figueria told the House that “The life of this parliament is solely about money and more money, it is not about the people or the issues that affect the well being of the average Guyanese.” He believes that the current Parliament is a poor demonstration of democracy.

Additionally, Figueria noted “all the members in this House, including the members on the opposition side have benefited from a fraudulent system, a system that needs fixing that we are entrusted to serve the Guyanese people and in giving our service after one month of just coming into this house we get our salary. Why then the public servants, the people of Guyana who keep the engineer of government running have to wait three months before they can be compensated?”

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government has rolled out a number of initiatives to address the high cost of living, particularly cash grants for various categories of citizens. Stakeholders have nonetheless criticized the government for not distributing monies in a more structured manner. They criticized the “handouts” do not facilitate proper accountability and is being done in discriminatory manner.