Guyana’s Table Tennis, Swimming contingents arrive safely

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games…

Kaieteur News – Shemar Britton, Joel Alleyne and Christopher Franklin, along with Natalie Cummings, Priscila Greaves and Thuraia Thomas arrived in Birmingham, England on Monday, July 25, for their participation in the Commonwealth Games.

They’re accompanied by Coaches Linden Johnson and Idi Lewis.

Olympian Chelsea Edghill and Johnathan Van Lange will meet-up with the team before they head into competition.

The men’s and women’s Table Tennis team event will take place on Day One of the Commonwealth Games on July 29.

The games will officially open on July 28.

The full team reads: Men – Shemar Britton (Singles, Doubles, Team, Mixed Doubles), Christopher Franklin (Singles, Doubles, Team, Mixed Doubles), Johnathan Van Lange (Singles, Doubles, Team, Mixed Doubles) and Joel Alleyne (Doubles, Team).

Women – Chelsea Edghill (Singles, Doubles, Team, Mixed Doubles), Natalie Cummings (Singles, Doubles, Team, Mixed Doubles), Priscila Greaves (Singles, Doubles, Team) and Thuraia Thomas (Doubles, Team, Mixed Doubles).

Swimming

Guyana’s swimming contingent also arrived at the Games Village on Monday, led by Coach Sean Baksh. The swimmers present are Patrice Mahaica, Paul Mahaica, Aleka Persaud and Sekhel Tzedeq.

Paul Mahaica (50m Butterfly, 50m Freestyle, 100m Butterfly, 100m Freestyle) and Sekhel Tzedeq (50m Backstroke, 50m Freestyle, 100m Backstroke, 100m Freestyle) will represent Guyana in the Men’s category.

For the Women: Patrice Mahaica is scheduled for three events (50m Backstroke, 50m Freestyle, 100m Freestyle) while Aleka Persaud will be competing in four (50m Butterfly, 50m Freestyle, 100m Butterfly, 100m Freestyle).