GCB Under-19 Inter-County 2-Day Tournament postponed due to current rainfall

Latest update July 26th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 26, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Under-19 Inter-County 2-day tournament has been postponed due to unusual heavy and persistent rainfall for the past few days.
The tournament, which got underway on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, was expected to be completed on August 2, 2022, and saw only two rain affected matches being completed at the LBI Cricket Facility.
Berbice defeated Rising Star XI by an innings and 31 runs in the first round while Demerara won first innings points against Essequibo in the second round.
The recommencement of the tournament will be announced later.
