Companies continue to show support for Guyana Cup 2022

Kaieteur News – The ongoing battle to beat the weather continues as the rush to complete the track at Rising Sun Turf Club for the Sunday 14th August deadline is on. Preparations have been moving feverishly where over 400 loads of sand were delivered on site to raise the existing levels to ensure no rain water settles therefore creating a muddy experience.

Numerous companies have done site visits and witnessed the level of renovation and expansion that is being done to the venue. Companies to the likes of Yellow Mine & Hydraulic Supplies, Auto Toy Store & Asif Auto Spares have all pledged their support by sponsoring the Guyana Cup.

The event has is being promoted heavily and most of the popular radio stations, through hundreds of banners, posters and stickers. With a campaign spanning the entire country the response thus far has been overwhelming and completion of the venue is paramount.

The gates are expected to open at 9am sharp with the first race carded to commence at 10am sharp. With 8 races on schedule for the day, over $30,000,000GYD in cash is up for grabs with over 100 horses expected to compete. Patrons can have total peace of mind as they enjoy a day of fun and excitement as their cars are safely parked in the internal car park that has been expanded to accommodate 1,000 cars. A new access road was constructed to reduce the congestion at the main entrance.

Due to new regulations that are mandated by the Guyana Police Force, absolutely no coolers will be allowed to enter the venue and no glass bottles will be served at the 7 bars strategically placed around the venue. Secure walkthrough lanes will be constructed at the entrance to channel males, females, horsemen, VIP & VVIP comfortably through their security checks and searches therefore creating a hassle free experience.

Two ticket booths will be erected on north and south of the roadway for maximum accessibility to reduce the “bottle neck” as experienced in previous years. Internally there will be signs clearly demarking all access points to the various areas as their respective tickets permit.

The countdown continues to the biggest Horse Racing Event in the Caribbean carded for Sunday 14th August at the Rising Sun turf Club. With the biggest purse ever to be won so this year the competition is expected to be stiff.

This event was made possible through our title sponsor Banks DIH and supporting sponsors Guinness, XM Rum, Smirnoff Vodka, Hop House 13, Johnny Walker, S. Jagmohan, A&R Security, Avinash Contracting, Auto Toy Store, Ramchan’s Auto Body Works, Progressive Travel agency, Vals Construction, Air Services, Kings Jewelry World, K&P Project Management, JS Guyana, Aronco, BM Soat, Club Neutraal, Japarts, AJM Enterprise & Jumbo Jet.