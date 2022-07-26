30 workers on breadline as AMCAR closes Rosignol plant

Kaieteur News – The Amazon Caribbean Guyana Limited (AMCAR) closed its Rosignol, West Bank Berbice branch putting on the breadline some 30 workers.

The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union in a press release said on July 25, 2022 the company informed that it had closed the plant. “The GAWU which represents the plant employees was stunned by the decision.”

GAWU nevertheless said the company had for some time been complaining about challenges it had encountered. The Union said it was also aware that the company’s principals were in contact with the Government to address some of the difficulties they were confronting. “It was, therefore, shocking when the GAWU learnt that the AMCAR had decided to close its operations at this time.”

The 30-person workforce was informed simultaneously with the Union though the AMCAR has several obligations as per the Termination of Employment and Severance Pay Act, GAWU noted. “For the workers, the news was a bombshell as they now have to seek elsewhere to secure a livelihood. The GAWU stands with them in this difficult period. The mostly female workforce is saddened by the Company’s decision to terminate them more so as they were highly dependent on their earnings. In the meantime, the Union has written the Company in respect of their obligations and is hopeful that a response will soon be forthcoming,” the release concluded.