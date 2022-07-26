21 new COVID-19 cases detected, 5 persons in ICU

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Monday recorded 21 new COVID-19 cases across the country, taking the total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 69,468.

The Ministry via its daily dashboard data revealed that there are five patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 25 are in institutional isolation, 808 are in home isolation and two are in institutional quarantine.

To date, 67,360 persons have recovered and 1,270 have died.