19th Commonwealth Games starts on Friday in Birmingham

Barbados represents West Indies in female t20 cricket

Kaieteur News – Guyana will compete in seven sports at the 19th Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England from July 29 to August 8, while Barbados will represent the West Indies in female T20 cricket.

Thirty-two Athletes (18 men and 14 women) will represent the South American Nation in Athletics, Badminton, Boxing, Cycling, Squash, Swimming and Table tennis.

Guyana have amassed 16 medals inclusive of four gold at the Commonwealth Games since 1930 when the first such event was held in August 1930 Ontario, Canada and named the British Empire Games.

Boxing:

Middleweight pugilist Desmond Amsterdam will be first Guyanese to enter the Ring in Birmingham, a City 100 miles from London in England, when the Sport of Boxing commences at the 19th Commonwealth Games on Friday July 29.

Amsterdam, earlier this year, became the first Guyanese to win an American Boxing Confederation (AMBC) Elite Championship medal, when he claimed bronze in Ecuador.

Amsterdam, Colin Lewis and Olympian Keevin Allicock along with their Coaches Terrence Poole MS and Sebert Blake are already in Birmingham.

Squash:

Squash will also be played on opening Day on Friday when Caribbean Junior Squash Champion Shomari Wiltshire along with the Khalil siblings (Jason-Ray and Ashley) and Mary Fung-A-Fat will represent Guyana.

Team Guyana arrived in Birmingham yesterday to begin their quest for a podium finish.

The women’s and men’s Singles Preliminary Round-of-64 will be played on Friday July 29; the first day of competition at the Commonwealth Games.

Jason-Ray Khalil (Singles, Doubles, Mixed Doubles) and Shomari Wiltshire (Singles, Doubles, Mixed Doubles) will compete in the Men’s Category, while Ashley Khalil (Singles, Doubles, Mixed Doubles) and Mary Fung-A-Fat (Singles, Doubles, Mixed Doubles) will participate in Women’s competitions.

Mary Fung-A-Fat (Squash) and Chelsea Edghill (Table Tennis) will arrive today along with Track and Field athletes.

Cricket:

For the first time female T20 cricket will be contested and Barbados, led by West Indies Women’s Captain, Haley Matthews and including superstar Deandra Dottin, who was rested in the Regional Women’s tournament in Guyana, will represent the West Indies.

Barbados are in a tour group ‘A’ along with Australia, India and Pakistan and begin their campaign on Friday when they oppose Pakistan in a day/night game. Australia and India face-off in the opening match earlier in the day.

The only other time cricket was a part of the Commonwealth Games was in 1998 when Barbados played in the Men’s tournament.