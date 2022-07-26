$105M training facility for Timehri Prison

Kaieteur News – Having been allocated some $47.9 billion to boost public security from this year’s budget, the Ministry of Home Affairs is looking to spend an estimated $105 million to construct a training centre at the Timehri Prison, located on the East Bank of Demerara.

The project which is expected to benefit inmates when it is completed will be opened for tender at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board office this week.

The ministry in its invitation for bids said that the process will be conducted through the National Competitive Bidding (NCB) procedures specified in the Procurement Act 2003.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has facilitated a number of training programmes for inmates of the Timehri, Lusignan and Mazaruni prisons which are aimed at preparing them for re-integration into society. Already over 800 inmates from all three prisons have been trained in a number of areas. Some of these areas include: anger management, entrepreneurship, carpentry, tailoring, culinary arts, joinery, barbering, and veterinary sciences. At a graduation ceremony last month where over 130 inmates were trained in different fields, Director of Prisons Nicklon Elliot had mentioned that the Guyana Prison Service has an obligation and mandate to provide prisoners with skills to facilitate their reintegration into society. He noted too that effective rehabilitation programmes within the various prisons are important. According to Elliot, “Not only do they teach inmates a sense of self-worth but they also help inmates acquire new skills that apply to starting a new life following their release from prison.”