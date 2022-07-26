Latest update July 26th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

$105M training facility for Timehri Prison

Jul 26, 2022 News

Kaieteur  News – Having been allocated some $47.9 billion to boost public security from this year’s budget, the Ministry of Home Affairs is looking to spend an estimated $105 million to construct a training centre at the Timehri Prison, located on the East Bank of Demerara.

The project which is expected to benefit inmates when it is completed will be opened for tender at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board office this week.

The ministry in its invitation for bids said that the process will be conducted through the National Competitive Bidding (NCB) procedures specified in the Procurement Act 2003.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has facilitated a number of training programmes for inmates of the Timehri, Lusignan and Mazaruni prisons which are aimed at preparing them for re-integration into society. Already over 800 inmates from all three prisons have been trained in a number of areas. Some of these areas include: anger management, entrepreneurship, carpentry, tailoring, culinary arts, joinery, barbering, and veterinary sciences. At a graduation ceremony last month where over 130 inmates were trained in different fields, Director of Prisons Nicklon Elliot had mentioned that the Guyana Prison Service has an obligation and mandate to provide prisoners with skills to facilitate their reintegration into society. He noted too that effective rehabilitation programmes within the various prisons are important. According to Elliot, “Not only do they teach inmates a sense of self-worth but they also help inmates acquire new skills that apply to starting a new life following their release from prison.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Companies continue to show support for Guyana Cup 2022

Companies continue to show support for Guyana Cup 2022

Jul 26, 2022

Kaieteur News – The ongoing battle to beat the weather continues as the rush to complete the track at Rising Sun Turf Club for the Sunday 14th August deadline is on. Preparations have been...
Read More
19th Commonwealth Games starts on Friday in Birmingham

19th Commonwealth Games starts on Friday in...

Jul 26, 2022

Minister Ramson allocates $10m each to Westside Community Grounds Development

Minister Ramson allocates $10m each to Westside...

Jul 26, 2022

GCB Under-19 Inter-County 2-Day Tournament postponed due to current rainfall

GCB Under-19 Inter-County 2-Day Tournament...

Jul 26, 2022

ECB/RDC to host T10 cricket fest on Sunday

ECB/RDC to host T10 cricket fest on Sunday

Jul 26, 2022

Guyana’s Table Tennis, Swimming contingents arrive safely

Guyana’s Table Tennis, Swimming contingents...

Jul 26, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]