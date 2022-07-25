TIGI adds support for CoI into VICE News bribery allegations against VP Bharrat Jagdeo

…says issue challenging government’s anti-corruption claims

Kaieteur News – Anti-corruption advocate group, Transparency Institute Guyana Inc (TIGI), is adding its voice to increasing calls for the government and relevant agencies to launch an investigation into the allegations that were made by Chinese nationals to undercover VICE News reporters that they had paid Guyanese government officials, particularly Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, bribes to facilitate access to lucrative State contracts.

In a press statement Sunday, TIGI said that it is adding its voice to calls “for a Commission of Inquiry (CoI) as regards the disclosures from Vice News regarding suggestions that there is an organized system of bribery of officials of government at very high levels and systems to provide money-laundering services to boot.”

The agency insisted that it does not know how such spectacular allegations could be allowed to fester for so long without action on the part of the government especially after both President Ali and Vice President Jadgeo were recorded as having agreed that an investigation was necessary.

President Irfaan Ali had told the Stabroek News that the allegations “definitely” needed investigating since it was clear that persons were implicating themselves in the illegal activity. Jagdeo, who is at the centre of the allegations also supported the president in saying that security agencies should immediately launch an investigation since he believed that if people are breaking laws and are admitting to it, they should face the consequences.

However, more than a month after the first VICE News report, and a second publication following just weeks later, TIGI believes the quickness with which the VP had responded to the initial VICE report has died down. “If alacrity was the hallmark of the VP’s response to the first allegations, we would have to say that foot-dragging and temporizing appear to have set in to dissipate whatever sense of urgency developed after the latest revelations.”

The anti-corruption group said too that given that it took months for another set of disclosures to be made by Vice News, “the public will be wondering whether Vice News is waiting for a strategic moment in order to make yet another set of revelations.”

The agency related however that the government must take into account its transparency credentials since it is currently promoting its “shiny new anti-corruption framework.” On Saturday June 25, last, the Government of Guyana launched the Guyana Anti-Corruption Framework (at the Grande Costal Hotel ECD) to which TIGI said it was invited and participated.

“We were very impressed with the new thrust although we were concerned that there were no questions entertained. We were impressed because much was made of the role of some 14 laws enacted or updated since 2003 to combat corruption including: the Audit Act No. 5 of 2004, the Procurement Act, Cap 73:05, (2003), the Access to Information Act, Anti-Money Laundering and countering the Financing of Terrorism (Amendment) Act No. 1 of 2015.”

TIGI said that the attendees were presented with a well-done booklet titled “Anti-Corruption Framework – Fact Sheet & Detailed Framework 2022” and on page 20 under the caption “The initiatives and Innovative Work of Government” were four bullet points including “The establishment of the National Coordinating Committee on June 8, 2021 which includes 16 agencies, all involved in implementing oversight and anti-corruption regulatory responsibilities.”

TIGI said it was very encouraged that Government had at last seen the need to signal a new emphasis to the nation. It noted however that, “every day that passes with these Vice News reports dangling in the wind is a day in tension with Government’s stated anti-corruption aims.”

Apart from TIGI, civil society group Article 13 has also called on the government and state agencies to investigate the allegations made. Former Auditor General Anand Goolsarran has also called on the President to take action.

Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn had indicated the possibility of an investigation once it was requested. Other stakeholders had called on the government to act on the VICE news report including the Parliamentary Opposition. In fact, last Thursday Leader of the Opposition Aubrey Norton brought a motion seeking to have the House debate the VICE News allegations with a view of having an international probe into the matter. House Speaker Manzoor Nadir said in considering the motion, he sought to determine its urgency and basis. He stated the basis was on media reports, as such, the House could not entertain a debate since such allegations are quite prevalent in the press against many politicians.

He said too that while corruption allegations are important, he did not find this particular matter to be urgent and denied the motion the chance to be heard.