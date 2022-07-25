Seventeen secondary schools enroll in VYC’s summer robotics training competition

Kaieteur News – Seventeen secondary schools will be participating in the Volunteer Youth Corps Inc. (VYC) annual robotics training and competition which commenced on July 11, 2022.

Participating schools in Region Four include St. Rose’s High School, St. John’s College, North Ruimveldt Multilateral, New Central High School, Dolphin Secondary, East Ruimveldt Secondary School, Brickdam Secondary, Tucville Secondary, New Campbellville Secondary, Christ Church Secondary and VYC Academy. Participating schools in Region Four also include Friendship Secondary and Diamond Secondary.

Participating schools in Region Three include Westminster Secondary School, Le0nora Secondary, West Demerara Secondary and Vergenoegen Secondary School.

Camille’s Academy Inc., a private school—is also a participant of this year’s VYC robotics workshop and competition.

The summer programme, which concludes on August 26, 2022, will be facilitated through a series of weekly workshops for students participating in the STEM afterschool programme.

Since 2012, VYC has been implementing the STEM Afterschool programme under the support and funding of ExxonMobil. STEM students from each of the 17 participating high schools in Regions Three and Four, to be trained for one (1) week in Introduction to EV3 Lego Mindstorm Robotics Hardware and Programming.

This will be followed by an additional week of individual schools designing and programming unique robotics models to compete amongst each other. Top performing schools will be awarded trophies and prizes for their creative design, programming and innovation.