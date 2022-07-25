Rupununi Queen’s in the Street 5-a-side football to kick off on August 25

Latest update July 25th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 25, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Rupununi Queen’s in the Street 5-a-side football competition is set to kick off on August 25 at Lethem Market Tarmac from 17:30 hrs.
The competition is being organized by Beek and DJ promotions and is being held in association with the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.
Entrance fee is $5,000 and the winning team will take home a trophy and $200,000, runner up a trophy and $100,000 and third place and trophy and $50,000.
The competition is being sponsored by Roberto, M and D Transportation Service, Cindy’s Bus Service and Brazilian Scentsatique, Rolex and Gena Air and Transportation Service, J. Chill Spot, Darwin Cool Drive Auto Shop, William and Lilianne Enterprise, Ryan Restaurant and Gas 58 miles Maubara.
Admission to the venue is $200 and there will be giveaways during the final. The competition will continue on August 26 and conclude the following day.
