Latest update July 25th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Ramnauth unbeaten century leads Guyana to comprehensive win over T and T

Jul 25, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – An unbeaten century from opener Rampertab Ramnauth handed Guyana a nine-wicket victory over host Trinidad and Tobago when the CWI Regional U17 50-over tournament continued yesterday.

Rampertab Ramnauth

Batting first at Gilbert Park, Trinidad and Tobago made 202-8. Veeran Batchu top scored with 59 which included three fours and one six, while Justin Jagessar made 31 with four fours, Luke Ali scored 27 and Fareez Ali 25.  Promising left arm spinner Golcharran Chulai, who hails from Wakenaam, picked up 3-29, while Alvin Mohabir took 2-26.

Berbican Ramnauth led Guyana’s reply as he stroked eight fours and two sixes in an unbeaten 104 which came off 127 balls. Mavindra Dindyal struck five fours before he retired on 50 off 67 balls, while Zachary Jodah made 36 not out with two fours.

Earlier, Guyana beat Barbados by eight wickets at the said venue. Barbados took first strike and managed 122-5 from their reduced quota of 20 overs. Joshua Dorne made 38 as Bruce Vincent picked up 2-15 and Golcharan Chulai 1-28.

Golcharran Chulai

Mavindra Dindyal

Guyana responded with 123- 2 in 19.3 overs. Ramnauth struck an unbeaten 56, while Dindyal scored 46 not out.  Jatario Prescod took 1-18.

Jamaica beat Windward Islands by 186 runs. Jamaica batted first and scored 270 all out in 48.1 overs. Windward Islands replied with 84 all out in 22.2 overs.

Barbados defeated Leeward Islands by 115 runs. Barbados made 278 for 8, while Leeward Islands were bowled out for 163 in 44.1 overs.

Guyana are leading the points table with two wins from two matches.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Ramnauth unbeaten century leads Guyana to comprehensive win over T and T

Ramnauth unbeaten century leads Guyana to comprehensive win over T...

Jul 25, 2022

Kaieteur News – An unbeaten century from opener Rampertab Ramnauth handed Guyana a nine-wicket victory over host Trinidad and Tobago when the CWI Regional U17 50-over tournament continued...
Read More
Alphonso take Men’s title by ‘Walk over’

Alphonso take Men’s title by ‘Walk over’

Jul 25, 2022

Rupununi Queen’s in the Street 5-a-side football to kick off on August 25

Rupununi Queen’s in the Street 5-a-side...

Jul 25, 2022

Guyana Cup on regulated course …as foreigners flown in to assist

Guyana Cup on regulated course …as...

Jul 25, 2022

F and H are NSC dominoes champs

F and H are NSC dominoes champs

Jul 25, 2022

Entries close today for Port Mourant Turf Club Pre Emancipation Horserace meet compliments of Banks DIH Limited

Entries close today for Port Mourant Turf Club...

Jul 25, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • The US and Vice News

    Kaieteur News – Vice News did not come to Guyana by accident. It most likely would have been egged on to come to Guyana... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]