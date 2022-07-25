Ramnauth unbeaten century leads Guyana to comprehensive win over T and T

Kaieteur News – An unbeaten century from opener Rampertab Ramnauth handed Guyana a nine-wicket victory over host Trinidad and Tobago when the CWI Regional U17 50-over tournament continued yesterday.

Batting first at Gilbert Park, Trinidad and Tobago made 202-8. Veeran Batchu top scored with 59 which included three fours and one six, while Justin Jagessar made 31 with four fours, Luke Ali scored 27 and Fareez Ali 25. Promising left arm spinner Golcharran Chulai, who hails from Wakenaam, picked up 3-29, while Alvin Mohabir took 2-26.

Berbican Ramnauth led Guyana’s reply as he stroked eight fours and two sixes in an unbeaten 104 which came off 127 balls. Mavindra Dindyal struck five fours before he retired on 50 off 67 balls, while Zachary Jodah made 36 not out with two fours.

Earlier, Guyana beat Barbados by eight wickets at the said venue. Barbados took first strike and managed 122-5 from their reduced quota of 20 overs. Joshua Dorne made 38 as Bruce Vincent picked up 2-15 and Golcharan Chulai 1-28.

Guyana responded with 123- 2 in 19.3 overs. Ramnauth struck an unbeaten 56, while Dindyal scored 46 not out. Jatario Prescod took 1-18.

Jamaica beat Windward Islands by 186 runs. Jamaica batted first and scored 270 all out in 48.1 overs. Windward Islands replied with 84 all out in 22.2 overs.

Barbados defeated Leeward Islands by 115 runs. Barbados made 278 for 8, while Leeward Islands were bowled out for 163 in 44.1 overs.

Guyana are leading the points table with two wins from two matches.