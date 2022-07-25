Latest update July 25th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

President Ali leads Govt. team to Washington 

Jul 25, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – President, Dr. Irfaan Ali and a delegation including the Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd and Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud, departed for Washington on Sunday for a series of high-level engagements.

President Mohamed Irfaan Ali making his feature address.

 

At the invitation of the US Government, the delegation will meet with high-ranking US Government officials, including the Secretary of State and leaders of Congress and the Senate, to discuss a range of issues to further deepen bilateral relations between Guyana and the United States.

President Ali will also be a guest speaker at several events hosted by the Atlantic Council and will meet with US business leaders. He has also been invited to speak at the Woodrow Wilson Center for Strategic and International Studies and the Council of the Americas roundtable, among other events.

The President and his delegation are also expected to meet with Guyanese living in Washington.

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Ramnauth unbeaten century leads Guyana to comprehensive win over T and T

Ramnauth unbeaten century leads Guyana to comprehensive win over T...

Jul 25, 2022

Kaieteur News – An unbeaten century from opener Rampertab Ramnauth handed Guyana a nine-wicket victory over host Trinidad and Tobago when the CWI Regional U17 50-over tournament continued...
Read More
Alphonso take Men’s title by ‘Walk over’

Alphonso take Men’s title by ‘Walk over’

Jul 25, 2022

Rupununi Queen’s in the Street 5-a-side football to kick off on August 25

Rupununi Queen’s in the Street 5-a-side...

Jul 25, 2022

Guyana Cup on regulated course …as foreigners flown in to assist

Guyana Cup on regulated course …as...

Jul 25, 2022

F and H are NSC dominoes champs

F and H are NSC dominoes champs

Jul 25, 2022

Entries close today for Port Mourant Turf Club Pre Emancipation Horserace meet compliments of Banks DIH Limited

Entries close today for Port Mourant Turf Club...

Jul 25, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • The US and Vice News

    Kaieteur News – Vice News did not come to Guyana by accident. It most likely would have been egged on to come to Guyana... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]