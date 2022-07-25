President Ali leads Govt. team to Washington 

Latest update July 25th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 25, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – President, Dr. Irfaan Ali and a delegation including the Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd and Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud, departed for Washington on Sunday for a series of high-level engagements.
At the invitation of the US Government, the delegation will meet with high-ranking US Government officials, including the Secretary of State and leaders of Congress and the Senate, to discuss a range of issues to further deepen bilateral relations between Guyana and the United States.
President Ali will also be a guest speaker at several events hosted by the Atlantic Council and will meet with US business leaders. He has also been invited to speak at the Woodrow Wilson Center for Strategic and International Studies and the Council of the Americas roundtable, among other events.
The President and his delegation are also expected to meet with Guyanese living in Washington.
Jul 25, 2022Kaieteur News – An unbeaten century from opener Rampertab Ramnauth handed Guyana a nine-wicket victory over host Trinidad and Tobago when the CWI Regional U17 50-over tournament continued...
Jul 25, 2022
Jul 25, 2022
Jul 25, 2022
Jul 25, 2022
Jul 25, 2022
Kaieteur News – I met President Ali for brief moments on two occasions. Both times I remember making two points to... more
Kaieteur News – Vice News did not come to Guyana by accident. It most likely would have been egged on to come to Guyana... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Over the last few weeks, global warming has caused the deaths of thousands... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]