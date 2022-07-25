Pres. Ali opens State House to host girls-only self-defense class

Kaieteur News – On Saturday, July 23, President Irfaan Ali and First Lady, Arya Ali opened State House doors to host the government’s newly launched initiative, a Girls-only Self-defense Programme.

In attendance were: Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr; Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues; senior members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and hundreds of young female participants along with their parents.

The girls’ only self-defense programme caters for females ages 11 to 18. With more than 300 girls registered for the classes, the participants will attend classes three times per week for a one hour session daily. The classes are expected to last for one month.

Due to the overwhelming response that the government has received for the programme, President Ali on Saturday mentioned that the government is considering expanding the programme into other regions. Importantly, the government will be providing refreshments for the participants as well as the proper attire to learn the art of self-defense.

In his address to the participants, President Ali stated that the initiative was planned with the goal to impart lifelong skills and discipline to improve the young participants’ self-confidence.

He reminded them that the programme is not designed for them to learn how to fight, but for them to learn to defend and protect themselves and even their friends.

In order to maximize the benefits that will emerge from the self-defense classes, the government have four instructors who will be teaching the participants. Each instructor will be given a manageable group of participants,

“I want you to know that in building this strong and united one Guyana, this is perhaps one of the most important initiatives, bringing young girls together and giving you this opportunity,” President Ali said.

In addition, President Ali disclosed that after each session, the participants will be given the opportunity to interact with members of parliament, diplomats, and even members of the GPF, Guyana Fire Service (GFS) as well as other dignitary persons.

For his part, the President of the Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Federation (GYMMA), Gavin Singh addressed the participants and reminded them that the president’s initiative is to ensure they are in a power position to protect themselves. Singh then engaged the participants in a brief warm-up session to learn the art of self-defense.