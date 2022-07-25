Pillion rider killed in hit and run accident

Kaieteur News – Friends of a 21-year-old man of Linden, Region 10 were on Sunday thrown into a state of mourning after he was killed in a hit and run accident along the Ameila’s Ward Public Road.

The dead man, Dale Nelson of Lot 16-11 Central Ameila’s Ward, Linden was the pillion rider on Trip motorcycle bearing licence plate, CK 7806. It was involved in a collision with a car around 02:05hrs. According to police, the bike was being ridden by Nelson’s 18-year-old friend, Julian Graham when the car struck them from behind. Both the car and the friends were reportedly traveling in an eastern direction along the road.

The car reportedly continued on its journey after hitting the duo. Police reported that Nelson was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and was found unconscious at the scene while the rider was severely injured. Eyewitnesses reportedly lent a helping hand and rushed the injured friends to the Linden Hospital where Nelson died while receiving treatment and the rider was admitted.

Upon receiving the news that Nelson had succumbed, his friends expressed their shock and grief publicly via Facebook posts.

One of them, Isaiah Sears, said, “I’d give anything to have one last conversation with you, one more football game or one more laugh. Never in a billion years will I forget you Dale.”

Traffic ranks have since been able to locate the car involved in the accident. It was abandoned along the Toucan Drive Access Road, Amelia’s Ward, Linden but the driver is yet to be found. The car was towed away and placed in police custody as the investigations continue.

Nelson was described as a young man with a wonderful personality who always wore a smile on his face.