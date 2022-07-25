How much children Christina really gat?

Latest update July 25th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 25, 2022
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Dem boys solve de riddle about Christina. She really nah gat two children. Is three children she gat.
Suh fuh each child, she gat to spend $200 a day fuh public transport. $100 fuh guh and $100 fuh come back home in de afternoon. Dat is $1,000 a week a child. Suh fuh three children is $3,000 a week.
But wat happening is dat each child going to a different school. One in de South, one in de North and de other in de West.
Dem pickney small. Dem need company fuh guh school. But each school deh in a different direction. Suh Christina gat to drap dem off and den pick dem up one by one.
Christina gat to carry each one ah dem to school separately. She gat to drop de fuss one off and den come back home. Carry de second one and den come back home. Den drop off de third one and den come back home. Suh fuh she alone is 600 just to take de children to school and come back home.
But den when school ova, she gat to guh and pick dem up, one by one. She gat to go and pick up de fuss one and drop de child home. Den leave fuh de second and bring de child home. Den leave fuh de third and bring de child home. So is another $600 Christina paying fuh pick up dem children in de afternoon.
Suh when de day done, Christina paying $1200 fuh she self fuh go back and forth. When yuh add dat to de $600 daily transpee bill fuh dem children is a total of $1800 per day, she spending. Fuh five days is $9,000.
Wah Christina need is wan electric bike! She should ask Mr. Mohammed!
Talk half. Leff half.
