Guyana Cup on regulated course …as foreigners flown in to assist

Kaieteur News – “This is what democracy is all about in this country, and moreso in the horseracing industry,” Nasrudeen Mohamed declared when asked to comment on a story carried in yesterday’s Kaieteur News on the Guyana Cup.

Young Mohammed, Promoter of the now famed Guyana Cup, which will be held at Rising Sun racetrack, Berbice on 14th August, 2022 revealed, “There is a quotation that no news is good news, and I have to thank Mr Elcock for keeping the Guyana Cup in the news.”

Mohammed advised, “The Promoter of next month’s Guyana Cup do not have anything to defend. Mr Colin Elcock, whom we have the greatest respect for, probably is out of the country, or was out of the country when the Guyana Cup eight-race Provisional Programme (card) was made available since April 2022. I am willing to send him a copy, as nominations for the Guyana Cup, and the Derby is on 7th August, 2022. While payment of final entry fees for the eight-race card will be accepted on or before the 14th August, 2022.”

Mohammed responding to Elcock’s statement that the race day being staged is unregulated explained, “There is no functional Guyana Horse Racing Authority (GHRA) for more than five years now, because of that we installed an interim committee to avoid such spurious claims, as last GHRA President, Cecil Kennard died recently.”

He continued, “However, an interim committee comprising, Stuart Gonzalves, Dennis Deroop, Fazal Habibula, Therbhuwan Jagdeo, Nasrudeen Mohamed, and Dr Stephen Chee Foon is in place. We as promoters decided to form this committee on a temporary basis, because there is no operational GHRA. We went further, through Dr Dwight Waldrond, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA). We ensured that locally bred horses are micro chipped, registered for proper record keeping in the establishment of a Stud Book registry and the welfare of horses are upheld prior and on the day of racing.”

“Mr Elcock’s uneducated claim that horses have to be classified by competent stewards is wrong. He is sensationalising his utterances to his embarrassment. He is well aware stewards have a different role. They officiate on the race day, and when entries are accepted,” Mohamed stated.

He also added that, “All horses, who are eligible to race were properly classified by competent persons, and that ‘Classification list’ was advertised, and sent out. It is updated regularly, because new horses are imported in the country almost every other week. This is trending because new owners are buying horses, because they have confidence that the playing field is level for all, and want to be part of this historic day’s racing.”

Mohamed further communicated, “The promoters are willingly accepting any new ideas or vision to improve the sport. His piece endorses freedom of speech. Unfortunately he is mistaking emotions with reality. We have no one to fool, and the effort to put together such a historic card with such lucrative purses is enviable. However, a chain is as strong as its weakest link, and Mr Elcock, who promoted racing, and won several Guyana Cup, apparently do not have the horses to compete at that level anymore, and is now critical, however, we are willing to help him if need be.”

In closing, Mohamed, who has imported the most horses into the country this season, and made some available to those who wanted to own a horse concluded by saying, “We have very experienced and knowledgeable people working with us on the day. It will be first time an electronic betting system will be introduced to accept bets. We are aware of the challenges ahead from the weather to our horsemen, but the majority believes we will succeed, and we will not disappoint Mr Elcock.” It must be noted that several overseas knowledgeables will be here for the event to lend their knowledge, expertise and insight to ensure the event is properly run and all, both horse owners and fans, will come away from the Rising Sun Turf Club very pleased with the entire conduct of the day’s activities.