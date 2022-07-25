Govt. to convene forum to address challenges facing dwindling fishing industry

Kaieteur News – Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha recently assured fisherfolk that a forum will soon be convened to better understand the challenges they face and outline possible solutions.

The official provided this update to industry stakeholders on Saturday at the Albion Sports Complex in Region Six where an event was held to observe National Fisherfolk Day.

“We will be holding a forum shortly, to work with fisherfolk, to listen to their contributions, to listen to their proposals, and all of us can put our heads together… to bring ease to this important industry, shortly,” the minister stated.

It was highlighted by the minister that large sums of money have been invested to develop the aquaculture and marine fishing industry in the country.

Added to that, Minister Mustapha noted that government has been making other interventions to assist fisherfolk, and added that it will continue to work with the authorities in Suriname so as to allow Guyanese fisherfolk to operate in the Corentyne River.

According to the Department of Public Information, Minister Mustapha said government has an agreement with the Surinamese authorities for 150 fishing licences for Guyanese. However, he said there continues to be issues regarding the award of these documents which government is committed to resolving.

With respect to government’s $150, 000 cash grant each for fisherfolk, Minister Mustapha said the list which will signal the commencement of the distribution exercise will be finalised shortly.

“Let us ensure that we have a transparent list. Let us ensure that we capture all those persons who are entitled, and as soon as we complete that list, within one week, I’m hoping that we will give out the cash to everyone of you…,” he said.

Additionally, it was pointed out that government has placed heavy emphasis on the brackish water shrimp production with the hope of producing 1.2 million kilograms annually.

The pilot which began in July 2021 started out producing 10,000 kilograms, monthly. However, in June 2022, this jumped to 70,000 kilograms. Minister Mustapha reiterated that government will continue to work to develop the fishing industry in recognition of the challenging, yet important role fisherfolk play in helping Guyanese families with maintaining a healthy and nutritious diet.