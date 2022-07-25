General Manager, miner killed after mining pit caves in

Kaieteur News – Two men were buried alive on Friday after the walls of 25 feet mining pit at Kumung Kumung Backdam, Puruni River, Region Seven, caved in.

The dead men were identified as the General Manager of the six-inch land dredge gold operation that was working in the pit, Seon Martin, 32, of Lethem, Region Nine, and Troy Scott, 44, a miner of Linden.

Region Seven police reported that the tragedy occurred around, 15:30hrs while Martin and his crew were in the pit. He was at the time working as a jet man while Scott was operating the gravel pump.

Reportedly without warning, the walls of the pit began to crumble and cave in. The crew began running for safety but Scott and Martin were trapped and ended-up being buried alive by tons of solid earth.

Their colleagues had to excavate their bodies with the use of a jet hose.

Police have since visited the area and the dead men were transported to Bartica.

They were both employed by Rhyburn Elcock, a 42-year-old businessman of Rahaman’s Park, EBD.