Latest update July 25th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

General Manager, miner killed after mining pit caves in

Jul 25, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Two men were buried alive on Friday after the walls of 25 feet mining pit at Kumung Kumung Backdam, Puruni River, Region Seven, caved in.

Dead, Seon Martin

The dead men were identified as the General Manager of the six-inch land dredge gold operation that was working in the pit, Seon Martin, 32, of Lethem, Region Nine, and Troy Scott, 44, a miner of Linden.

Region Seven police reported that the tragedy occurred around, 15:30hrs while Martin and his crew were in the pit. He was at the time working as a jet man while Scott was operating the gravel pump.

Reportedly without warning, the walls of the pit began to crumble and cave in. The crew began running for safety but Scott and Martin were trapped and ended-up being buried alive by tons of solid earth.

The mine that reportedly caved in burying the two men alive

Their colleagues using a jet hose to assist in digging out their bodies.

Their colleagues had to excavate their bodies with the use of a jet hose.

Police have since visited the area and the dead men were transported to Bartica.

They were both employed by Rhyburn Elcock, a 42-year-old businessman of Rahaman’s Park, EBD.

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Ramnauth unbeaten century leads Guyana to comprehensive win over T and T

Ramnauth unbeaten century leads Guyana to comprehensive win over T...

Jul 25, 2022

Kaieteur News – An unbeaten century from opener Rampertab Ramnauth handed Guyana a nine-wicket victory over host Trinidad and Tobago when the CWI Regional U17 50-over tournament continued...
Read More
Alphonso take Men’s title by ‘Walk over’

Alphonso take Men’s title by ‘Walk over’

Jul 25, 2022

Rupununi Queen’s in the Street 5-a-side football to kick off on August 25

Rupununi Queen’s in the Street 5-a-side...

Jul 25, 2022

Guyana Cup on regulated course …as foreigners flown in to assist

Guyana Cup on regulated course …as...

Jul 25, 2022

F and H are NSC dominoes champs

F and H are NSC dominoes champs

Jul 25, 2022

Entries close today for Port Mourant Turf Club Pre Emancipation Horserace meet compliments of Banks DIH Limited

Entries close today for Port Mourant Turf Club...

Jul 25, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • The US and Vice News

    Kaieteur News – Vice News did not come to Guyana by accident. It most likely would have been egged on to come to Guyana... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]