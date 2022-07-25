General Manager, miner killed after mining pit caves in

Latest update July 25th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 25, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Two men were buried alive on Friday after the walls of 25 feet mining pit at Kumung Kumung Backdam, Puruni River, Region Seven, caved in.
The dead men were identified as the General Manager of the six-inch land dredge gold operation that was working in the pit, Seon Martin, 32, of Lethem, Region Nine, and Troy Scott, 44, a miner of Linden.
Region Seven police reported that the tragedy occurred around, 15:30hrs while Martin and his crew were in the pit. He was at the time working as a jet man while Scott was operating the gravel pump.
Reportedly without warning, the walls of the pit began to crumble and cave in. The crew began running for safety but Scott and Martin were trapped and ended-up being buried alive by tons of solid earth.
Their colleagues had to excavate their bodies with the use of a jet hose.
Police have since visited the area and the dead men were transported to Bartica.
They were both employed by Rhyburn Elcock, a 42-year-old businessman of Rahaman’s Park, EBD.
Jul 25, 2022Kaieteur News – An unbeaten century from opener Rampertab Ramnauth handed Guyana a nine-wicket victory over host Trinidad and Tobago when the CWI Regional U17 50-over tournament continued...
Jul 25, 2022
Jul 25, 2022
Jul 25, 2022
Jul 25, 2022
Jul 25, 2022
Kaieteur News – I met President Ali for brief moments on two occasions. Both times I remember making two points to... more
Kaieteur News – Vice News did not come to Guyana by accident. It most likely would have been egged on to come to Guyana... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Over the last few weeks, global warming has caused the deaths of thousands... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]