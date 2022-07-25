Latest update July 25th, 2022 12:59 AM

F and H are NSC dominoes champs

Jul 25, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – F and H turned in a sterling performance to win the National Sports Commission dominoes competition which concluded on Thursday night at Strikers Sports bar.

Runner up Providence SC.

The victorious F and H team.

F and H took a slim lead following the opening round with 12 games ahead of Providence SC with 11 and Gold is Money nine.

F and H marked 16 games in the second sitting, while Providence SC made 13 and Gold is Money 13.

F and H continued to lead after the third round as they chalked 11 games while Providence SC managed 12 and Gold is Money six.

F and H extended their advantage in the fourth sitting as they scored 16 games to take their tally to 55. Providence SC continued to occupy the second position as they marked 13 games to take their total to 48 and Gold is Money made 13 taking their overall games to 41.

F and H maintained their lead with 15 games in the fifth round while Providence made 11 and Gold is Money 10.

F and H made the maximum 18 in the sixth and final sitting as they took their overall games to 88. Providence SC managed 10 to take their tally to 70 and Gold is Money scored 14, taking their total to 65.

The competition was co-sponsored by Big Boss Transportation Service and Strikers Sports bar.

 

 

 

 

