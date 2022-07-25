Construction, engineering company makes debut at Building Expo 2022

Kaieteur News – Emerging from the formation of a joint venture, TEKTON Inc. was able to make its debut in Guyana on Friday, July 22, at the International Building Expo 2022. The company is expected to accelerate growth for companies in the years to come.

According to the company, TEKTON is a professionally licensed construction and engineering company which has over 60 years of experience between its founders. It offers a myriad of products, services, and solutions for both the private and public sector.

Kaieteur News understands that the company has developed an extensive portfolio of projects which extends to all aspects of commercial, residential, and institutional construction design and development. Some services TEKTON offers include: architecture, engineering, interior design, furniture, fixtures, and equipment (FF&E) manufacturing, procurement, and construction management.

Speaking about the company, TEKTON Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Evan Ramlochan stated, “We possess the unique ability to understand the dynamic sequences of any and all construction projects. For example, our experience with the complex tasks of performing major renovations in existing or new medical facilities allows us to fully understand the requirements for patient safety, systems integrity, facilities management, and protection of ongoing medical operations. We believe that today’s times are tomorrow’s future” adding that, “With thoughtfulness and perseverance, we can design and create an amazing legacy.”

According to information received, this newspaper understands that TEKTON has formed a long-term strategic partnership with the United States-based company JCER Design Consultants, LLC which has done many hospitality projects throughout the US and are brand-approved with all the major brands such as Marriott, Hilton, Wyndham and Best Western.

The company has also partnered with Dhospitality, LLC which has completed hundreds of FF&E projects around the world and are fully integrated as they own their own manufacturing plant in Guangzhou, China. Serving clients from across the globe, JCER Design Consultants, LLC and Dhospitality, LLC have made notable accomplishments in many aspects of residential and commercial construction design and FF&E manufacturing.

For his part, the Chief Development Officer (CDO), Michael Mowlah, shared, “Our labour force comprises of highly skilled and knowledgeable individuals who possess years of experience within the industry. We believe this is the time to create a “One Guyana” and with that mentality in mind, we foresee that our joint venture is expected to accelerate the growth for companies in this quickly emerging economy.”

Mowlah added that TEKTON’s new innovative partnerships leverage the respective strengths of their companies to create compelling value for the people of Guyana.

To learn more about TEKTON, visit their website www.tektongy.com. The company can be reached via telephone on 592-503-2910 and 347-239-5323. Their office is located at Lot 19 S ½ Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara.