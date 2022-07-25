Alphonso take Men’s title by ‘Walk over’

Latest update July 25th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 25, 2022 Sports
Senior National Squash Play-offs
By Sean Devers
Kaieteur News – After four days of good Squash, the Senior National Squash Play-offs ended in an anti-climax yesterday as both the Men’s and Women’s finals were cancelled in a tournament which is being used to select team Guyana for the upcoming Senior CASA Squash from August in Jamaica.
On a wet and gloomy morning, the atmosphere inside the virtually empty Squash facility was as gloomy as only a reporter and Tournament Coordinator were presented at the scheduled 9:30 AM start for the Women’s final.
Larissa from the Wiltshire clan, had beaten her elder sibling Akeila on Saturday, while Ashely DeGroot eased past Taylor Fernandes to set what was anticipated to be a riveting final. However, both ladies reported injuries on Saturday night and the contest was over before it started like damp squib.
It was another cancelled final in the Men’s category but the difference was that Michael Alphonso, who beat Nicholas Verwey 3-1 on Saturday, was the only player to turn-up yesterday, although it was two minutes before the 10AM start time.
However, with his opponent and a small support group which included his mom waiting, Joseph sent a message just after 10AM to say he had not recovered from his leg injury.
Joseph’s place in the final was controversially earned when Kristian Jeffery, who lost the second game after winning the first, retired.
As the match progressed, tensions rose and emotions flared with the referee having an active time calling ‘Lets’ before Jeffery conceded the match.
It was ironic that Verwey, the grandson of National Squash Coach Carl Ince, was present with his full Squash gear for a practice session after the final would have been completed.
The Guyana Squash Association (GSA) confirmed that the team to travel to Jamaica has not been selected as yet.
After the team has been picked they will be involved in a training programme at Coach Carl Ince’s Farm on the Linden Highway were he constructed a swimming Pool and in the process of building a fourth Squash Court.
Jul 25, 2022Kaieteur News – An unbeaten century from opener Rampertab Ramnauth handed Guyana a nine-wicket victory over host Trinidad and Tobago when the CWI Regional U17 50-over tournament continued...
Jul 25, 2022
Jul 25, 2022
Jul 25, 2022
Jul 25, 2022
Jul 25, 2022
Kaieteur News – I met President Ali for brief moments on two occasions. Both times I remember making two points to... more
Kaieteur News – Vice News did not come to Guyana by accident. It most likely would have been egged on to come to Guyana... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Over the last few weeks, global warming has caused the deaths of thousands... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]