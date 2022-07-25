Alphonso take Men’s title by ‘Walk over’

Senior National Squash Play-offs

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – After four days of good Squash, the Senior National Squash Play-offs ended in an anti-climax yesterday as both the Men’s and Women’s finals were cancelled in a tournament which is being used to select team Guyana for the upcoming Senior CASA Squash from August in Jamaica.

On a wet and gloomy morning, the atmosphere inside the virtually empty Squash facility was as gloomy as only a reporter and Tournament Coordinator were presented at the scheduled 9:30 AM start for the Women’s final.

Larissa from the Wiltshire clan, had beaten her elder sibling Akeila on Saturday, while Ashely DeGroot eased past Taylor Fernandes to set what was anticipated to be a riveting final. However, both ladies reported injuries on Saturday night and the contest was over before it started like damp squib.

It was another cancelled final in the Men’s category but the difference was that Michael Alphonso, who beat Nicholas Verwey 3-1 on Saturday, was the only player to turn-up yesterday, although it was two minutes before the 10AM start time.

However, with his opponent and a small support group which included his mom waiting, Joseph sent a message just after 10AM to say he had not recovered from his leg injury.

Joseph’s place in the final was controversially earned when Kristian Jeffery, who lost the second game after winning the first, retired.

As the match progressed, tensions rose and emotions flared with the referee having an active time calling ‘Lets’ before Jeffery conceded the match.

It was ironic that Verwey, the grandson of National Squash Coach Carl Ince, was present with his full Squash gear for a practice session after the final would have been completed.

The Guyana Squash Association (GSA) confirmed that the team to travel to Jamaica has not been selected as yet.

After the team has been picked they will be involved in a training programme at Coach Carl Ince’s Farm on the Linden Highway were he constructed a swimming Pool and in the process of building a fourth Squash Court.