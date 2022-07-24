‘THE CABIN’ is the place to be

For great food and vibes…

Cuisine Culture

By Renay Sambach

Kaieteur News – Fresh on the block is “THE CABIN” offering customers’ great vibes and especially good food.

THE CABIN is located on Mandela Avenue in the capital city, just in front of the East La Penitence Post Office and next to the Rubis Gas Station.

It is opened Tuesdays through Sundays from 15:00hrs until there are “no more customers.”

Speaking of the business with this publication recently, 31-year-old, Delon Anthony Moffett explained that “The business existed before my association, with much goodwill under the stewardship of owner Shannan Green.”

Moffett, a former student of St. Stanislaus College, revealed that he had migrated to the United States to pursue a degree in Business Management at the Monroe College, located in New York. After his first semester, he switched to Public Accounting and returned to Guyana in 2015 after completing studies.

He decided that he wanted to venture into the food business and the rest is history.

The name “THE CABIN”, he said, was inspired by the design of the bar and the wood theme.

Currently, THE CABIN offers mainly barbequed meats, like chicken, pork, fish, prawns, and Calabrese. However, he revealed that there are plans apace to expand and develop a more diverse menu that would include things like seafoods, wild meats, and a variety of curries – one of my fav dishes of all time.

However, one of the most popular items on THE CABIN’s current menu is barbequed pork. Also, Moffett revealed, “Our parcel of prawns and bangamarie, with carrots, red onions, and a splash of white wine is also a hit with the customers.”

To access any of the mouth-watering dishes at THE CABIN, you need only dial + 1(592) 634-1750 to get the process moving.

According to Moffett, his support has encompassed a wide cross-section of society. He said this includes: “The young and not so young, politicians from both sides of the divide, local celebrities but mostly close friends and family.”

The CABIN offers a friendly atmosphere where patrons can enjoy dominoes, which is super competitive yet lots of fun.

“We will introduce other games as we expand our facilities – Games like snake and ladder, ludo, cards, chess, and even scrabble. With the development of our facilities in the near future we intend to host brunches and private events as well,” he added.

Moffett explained that his long-term goal is to develop THE CABIN into a premier entertainment destination – a bar and grill with an atmosphere that is different from what is being offered presently.

“I want the Cabin to be remembered for its vibrant atmosphere,” he said, adding, “Our vision for what the business could grow into was and remains our focal point as we expand.”

In sharing his views on what can be done to boost small businesses locally, he stated that workshops for small businesses would be a good start. Moffett also mentioned that access to finance and other resources would also be beneficial. “These resources could then be utilised to develop existing small businesses and create others,” he said.

Additionally, he noted that young entrepreneurs are often the diversifiers in business. He said, they come with innovations and creativity that most seasoned businessmen and women shy away from especially in a culture where people are often opposed to change and new approaches.

To share any useful information, please can contact me via email: [email protected] or phone number: + 1(592) 694-1862