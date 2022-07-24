Health Ministry issues guidelines to deal with Monkeypox

…as WHO says outbreak of int’l concern

Kaieteur News – With the current world outbreak of Monkeypox, information about the prevention, care and treatment of the disease has become essential.

In a document released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday, Dr. Tariq Jagnarine, a Family Medicine Specialist and Endocrinologist, issued guidelines on how to detect symptoms of the illness and how it should be treated.

This comes even as the World Health Organization (WHO) declares the Monkeypox outbreak as a public health emergency of international concern.

As of July 19, 2022, a total of 1882 cases of Monkeypox were reported. Added to this, the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) said it is monitoring its spread in the region, but is not recommending restrictions on entry of persons from any country.

Thus far, The Bahamas, Barbados and Jamaica have recorded cases of Monkeypox. In a press release, CARPHA said that Member States should continue to remain on high alert for the importation of viral or other infections and monitor in country syndromic surveillance systems for increases in fever and rash illnesses.

In the document, Dr. Jagnarine explained that the virus, which originated in West Africa, and later spread to various parts of the world is transmitted by coming into contact with an animal or a person infected with the virus.

He noted that animal-to-person transmission occurs through broken skin, like from bites or scratches or through direct contact with an infected animal’s blood, bodily fluids, or pox lesions (sores).

“Monkeypox can spread from person to person, but it’s less common. Person-to-person spread (transmission) occurs when persons come in contact with the sores, scabs, respiratory droplets or oral fluids of an infected person usually through close, intimate situations like cuddling, kissing, or sex. Researchers aren’t sure if the virus is transmitted through semen or vaginal fluids,” Dr. Jagnarine explained in the document.

He explained further that the virus can also be spread by coming into contact with recently contaminated materials like clothing, bedding, and other linens used by an infected person or animal.

According to the family medicine specialist after exposure, it may be several days to a few weeks before a person develops symptoms.

He explained that “Early signs of Monkeypox include flu-like symptoms like fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, fatigue, and swollen lymph nodes.

“Monkeypox causes pus-filled blisters that crust over and fall off. After a few days, a rash often develops. The rash starts as flat, red bumps, which can be painful. Those bumps turn into blisters, which fill with pus. Eventually, the blisters crust over and fall off — the whole process can last two to four weeks. Persons can also get sores in their mouth, vagina, or anus.”

However, Dr. Jagnarine warns that not everyone with Monkeypox develops all of the symptoms. In fact, he said in the current (2022) outbreak, many cases are not following the usual pattern of symptoms.

“This atypical presentation includes only a few lesions, no swollen lymph nodes, less fever, and other signs of illness. Persons can have it and not know it. But even if they don’t show any signs of infection, it can still spread to others through prolonged close contact.

Although no deaths have been reported thus far, Dr. Jagnarine noted that Monkeypox can lead to other complications like pneumonia and infections in the brain (encephalitis) or eyes, which can be fatal.

When it comes to safeguard against the spread, the medical officer noted that everyone should be wary of the virus since anyone can get Monkeypox.

In Africa, Dr. Jagnarine noted that most cases are among children under 15 years old. Outside of Africa, he said the disease appears to be more common in men who have sex with men, but there are numerous cases in people who don’t fall into that category.

To prevent contamination with the virus, Dr. Jagnarine stated that avoiding contact with infected animals (especially sick or dead animals) is pertinent.

He noted that avoiding contact with bedding and other materials contaminated with the virus; thoroughly cook all foods that contain animal meat or parts; wash your hands frequently with soap and water; avoid contact with people who may be infected with the virus; practice safe sex, including the use of condoms and dental dams, wear a mask that cover your mouth and nose when around others; clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces; and use personal protective equipment (PPE) when caring for people infected with the virus.

As it relates to the diagnosis and treatment, healthcare providers may first suspect other rash illnesses, such as measles or chickenpox but swollen lymph nodes usually distinguish Monkeypox from other poxes.

“To diagnose Monkeypox, a healthcare provider takes a tissue sample from an open sore (lesion). Then they send it to a lab for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing (genetic fingerprinting). A blood sample can be taken for the Monkeypox virus or antibodies the immune system makes to it,” he explained.

Most people with Monkeypox, the doctor said, get better on their own without treatment. Following diagnosis, a healthcare provider will monitor a person’s condition and try to relieve their symptoms, prevent dehydration and give them antibiotics to treat secondary bacterial infections if they develop.

“Monkeypox normally takes about two to four weeks to run its course. If exposed to Monkeypox, health care providers will monitor persons until the rash resolves,” he added.

Further, Dr. Jagnarine said that there’s currently not an approved antiviral treatment for Monkeypox. He noted that antiviral drugs may help, but they haven’t been studied as a treatment for Monkeypox.

He revealed that several investigational antivirals with activity against Monkeypox are available, but only as part of a research study.