Essequibian, Reyaz Shahadudeen Baksh turns his passion into a business

Despite condemnation…

By Romario Blair

Having launched his business, ‘Nails by Reyaz’, 19-year-old Reyaz Shahadudeen Baksh is one step closer to realising his dreams of becoming a recognised cosmetologist.

In 2020, Baksh took the first step when he decided to do a course in make-up artistry. However, his decision resulted in him being reproached by friends and even some family members. Despite what he described as a “tongue-lashing,” Baksh remained resolute in making his dream a reality.

The fruit of his determination were realised on December 1, 2021, when he opened the doors of ‘Nails by Reyaz’ to the public. The business, he said, is conveniently located at the Barakat’s Mall in Anna Regina – said to be the business hub on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

During an exclusive interview with The Waterfalls, Baksh revealed that most of the services currently offered are “make-up artistry and nail tech” in nature.

Boldly breaking a stigma

In a world of stereotyping, a man venturing into the world of cosmetology is usually unheard of; it is often deemed more a “girl’s thing,” Baksh acknowledged.

When asked to explain what it took for him to counter the attacks and stereotyping, Singh said, “I wasn’t born passionate about make-up artistry, or becoming a nail tech, or cosmetology in general, I had to cultivate a passion and love for them. But I realised that though I liked them, some in society rejected and shunned the idea… so, instead of stepping back, I set out on a mission to break the stigma attached to males doing something that only females are supposed to do.”

Baksh said that his decisions to take make-up, and later nail tech courses, was a bold statement to amplify what he believed in. “I did a course right here in Essequibo at Alejandra’s Beauty Salon, it was done like a few months ago, and during this course I learned the basics of nail tech,” he shared.

He added, “I didn’t tell a lot of persons about me becoming a nail technician, it was only after I was certified that I released everything on my platform. The reason for this is knowing that I went through the struggles of being ridiculed when I told everyone I was gonna become a male make-up artist. I didn’t want to deal with that again so I did it secretly.”

Making a hobby a business

Identifying our hobbies can be a simple task at times, after all, we know where our passion lies. However, turning that hobby into a business, requires a different level of zeal and determination.

According to Baksh, “I always had the idea of not stopping with just make-up artistry. I always wanted to be a cosmologist, which specialises in hairs, nails and everything that follows with being a cosmetologist.”

Undertaking the nail tech course, he said, was somewhat challenging initially. He explained, “It took some time to get use to applying the nail polish…I guess it’s because…I was just use to the make-up brushes, and not the nail polish brush. But overtime I learned to handle the brush properly, and I was taught proper sanitation of the nails, preparation, how to apply extension, the various brushes and their usefulness, how to apply acrylic and so forth.”

After completing his nail tech course, he was then faced with the tedious task of setting up his business. Baksh said that while he was still indecisive on whether or not to establish a business, given the ridicule he had faced, words of encouragement came from a close friend who is also in the make-up business. “I was uncertain what to do after completing the course… I came to my friend, Malesha Deonarine, and we were talking, and she said she has space in her store and she said I can set up there.”

Baksh said that securing a space from which to operate was one of his main objectives. Another, he said, was to secure ample financing. With a little bit of savings, coupled with some support from an “angel investor,” Baksh said he was successful in setting up his business.

“Over the years while doing make-up I knew that I wasn’t going to stop there, as I worked, I saved some money but an angel investor played a major role. At one point I ran out of cash and I went to them and told them I don’t have the necessary finance and the financial support was given subsequently,” said a grateful Baksh.

Expanding the clientele

Baksh’s cosmetology talent has not been limited to the Essequibo Coast. In fact, he has been making waves across several regions. “As I advanced in my career, my work got out there, people would ask around ‘if they knew the guy from Essequibo’, ‘he does work really well’. So, people started booking me a lot but my previous job did not allow me to do those bookings so I decided to leave to do my make-up full time. I was confident, because of the clientele,” said Baksh.

Quitting a full-time career to chase after a passion might be deemed a risky move by most. But according to Baksh, not a day goes by where he regrets his decision. “When you love what you do, you don’t feel like you work a day in your life. I love my work. Nail tech is relatively new for me, but the response has been tremendous. I mean my make-up clients have been booking me, everyone has been supportive so far,” he said with pride.

His advice to persons who may have doubts about their passion is: “Once you’re passionate about it and you love to do it, and don’t think there’s anything stopping you, you just need to build that confidence and once that confidence is there, you are unstoppable.”

Even as he outlined plans to expand his business in the near future, Baksh related that his next move will be to complete a hair styling course, “so then I’ll be doing everything cosmetologist related.”