De jail gat potential world champions

Latest update July 24th, 2022 12:49 AM
Jul 24, 2022
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – De World Track and Field Championships tekkin place. And dem boys watching pon de TV.
Dem boys like de 400 metres. Is de true test of athleticism. It too long fuh de a sprint and too short fuh endurance.
But is de 1500 dat dem boys does really enjoy. Is de most tactical race dem gat. It all about tactics, knowing when to mek yuh move.
Dem see how nuff record getting break or equaled at de World Championships. One man even break Michael Johnson’s 26-year-old American record in de 200 metres.
Dem boys know we gat Guyanese who could break dat record. We gat some bandits in Guyana, when dem snatch yuh chain and purse, dem does buss a sprint and de speed dem does guh at can break world record. We gat some men in dis country would out-run Forest Gump.
We gat criminals does train fuh run. Dem friends does loose a vicuous pitbull behind dem and dem criminal does gat to run fuh dem life. Dat is how we does train.
When it comes to long jump, dem man nah gat to tek run off. Dem does clear trench with ease. And when it comes to high jump, dem would step over dem world record as if dem skipping.
De athletics association looking in de wrang place for world champions. Dem should stop looking at dem clubs and school and start looking in dem jail. Dem bannas can run, jump and even fly.
Talk half. Leff half.
