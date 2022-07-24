CONSTRUCTING WITH STANDARDS IS THE BEST APPROACH

GNBS IN FOCUS

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s construction sector is steadily expanding with the introduction of new techniques and building materials to fast-track major housing and infrastructural projects. At the International Building Expo 2022, being hosted under the theme: “A new frontier for building a One Guyana” this weekend, manufacturers have a wide range of new and traditional materials on display to contractors and homeowners. Also, an exhibitor at the event is the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) seeking to promote the use of National, Regional and International Standards which are related to the products and services used in the building and construction sector.

To promote resilient and quality buildings, bridges and other structures, the GNBS has twenty-one (21) related construction standards. These include the Specifications for hollow clay blocks, steel nails, ready mixed concrete, cement, galvanised steel barbed wire, load and non-load bearing concrete masonry units, concrete sewer, storm drain and culvert pipe and chain link fence fabric, among others.

The implementation of standards and the use of materials which adhere to these standards guarantee sturdy structures which can stand for many years. As it relates to building and construction standards, ASTM International is a key partner of the GNBS. ASTM International is a standards development body recognised worldwide for the development of thousands of standards used in industry today, and it has developed some key standards to ensure structures constructed are resilient to adverse occurrences and changes in nature. These standards can be adopted and utilised locally by manufacturers, contractors and engineers.

The GNBS is also responsible for promoting and selling the National Building Code of which there are 10 sections focusing on various aspects of building and construction. The sections include the Use of Guyanese hardwoods in construction, plumbing, foundation and excavation, high rise buildings, the design and construction of septic tanks and associated secondary treatment and disposal systems.

It is crucial for contractors and engineers to adhere to these construction guidelines as many buildings are being erected either from the ground floor or upwards, and if unable to withstand a relatively mild natural phenomenon such as a tremor or storm, the potential for injuries or deaths due to damage is greater. Further, the layout and designs of any building foundation must be well prepared, using the right grade and size of steel and concrete materials. It is risky to construct without consideration of available standards and guidelines. It would only be a matter of time before the safety, financial and other implications show up.

Aside from ensuring the structural integrity of buildings, it is also important to consider the quality of electrical, plumbing and other fittings that will be installed. The GNBS monitors electrical fittings and equipment using 31 mandatory national standards which helps to prevent substandard items from reaching consumers. Additionally, the bureau certifies PVC pipes which are also used in residential and commercial structures. Homeowners and contractors are urged to utilise the approved electrical fittings and equipment and certified PVC pipes.

To learn more about available standards, services and programmes of the GNBS, be sure to visit our GNBS booth at the International Building Expo 2022. Officers of our Marketing, Communications and other key departments will be there to help you make the best choices when constructing your home, office or any other structures.

