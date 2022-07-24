Finals set for today at GT Club from 9:30am

Latest update July 24th, 2022 12:47 AM

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – Before a handful of spectators yesterday morning, with rain pounding on the roof of the Squash Courts at the Georgetown Club, five matches were completed, while Kristian Jeffery retired at 1-1 in the final match on the penultimate day of Senior National Play-offs.

Michael Alphonso will play in today’s Final. (Sean Devers photo)

Ashley DeGroot will play in today’s Final. (Sean Devers photo)

The tournament is being used to select team Guyana for the upcoming Senior CASA Squash tourney in August in Jamaica.

The two finals will be contested this morning with Larrissa Wilshire and Ashley DeGroot matching racquets in the Women’s category, while the Men’s will see Nyron Joseph facing-off with Michael Alphonso.

Yesterday, Akeila Wiltshire was beaten by her sister Larissa 11-6, 5-11, 8-11, 5-11 in a keen contest with the elder sibling starting well by taking the first before Larissa, who is also the sister of Caribbean U-19 Champion Shomari Wiltshire, won the next three to take the match 3-1.

Nyron Joseph face-off Michael Alphonso.  (Sean Devers photo)

Rebecca Low was then beaten by Abosaide Cadogan 3-11, 6-11, 11-4, while Taylor Fernandes lost to Ashley DeGroot 3-11, 11-5, 11-5, 8-11, 8-11 in another entertaining match.

In the Men’s division, Michael Alphonso beat Nicholas Verwey 11-4, 11-9, 5-11, 11-8 as Verwey, the grandson of National Squash Coach Carl Ince, won the third game to keep his hopes alive. However, Alphonso took a tough fourth game to take match 4-1.

Nyron Joseph advanced to today’s final after Kristian Jeffery retired with the score 1-1. Joseph had lost the first game 5-11 before he won what turned out to be final game, 11-9.

Meanwhile, results f

rom Friday Evening’s matches are as follows:

Larissa Wiltshire beat Ashley DeGroot 11-2, 11-2, 13-11

Nyron Joseph beat Michael Alphonso 5-11, 11-3, 11-4, 11-5

Abosaide Cadogan lost to Victoria Arjoon 11-9, 7-11,11-7, 9-11, 4-11

Taylor Fernandes beat Kirsten Gomes 11-5, 11-8, 11-2

Akeila Wiltshire beat Rebecca Low 11-6, 11-7, 11-4

 

 

 

