TEK A TASTE

Kaieteur News – The driver drove to the parking spot, aligned the vehicle into one of the lanes and then shut the engine down. I opened the door so that we could exit.

The scene was slightly intimidating. This was a posh location. If the service matched the façade then this was the perfect place to enjoy an evening in the company of friends.

Dining in a classy joint was something that my friend and I looked forward to. As we entered, we noticed that the inside was even more stunning than the exterior. It was a nice place.

We took a table and waited for the service. All the while, we observed our surroundings, impressed again by what we saw. This was progress we thought.

It was a quiet night. There were not many patrons. Apart from us, there was just one couple in the joint. It was a slow night.

We took our seat and waited for someone to serve our table. After 10 minutes, we seem to have been on our own. No one came asking what we wanted. No one seemed interested in our presence. We began to feel that perhaps the place had closed and that we had intruded.

I noticed a barman and decided to ask whether someone would take our order. The barman was alert, pleasing and courteous. He said that someone would eventually come to our table. I pleaded that this was what I had expected 10 minutes ago. He hailed out to someone but the person took no notice. He apologetically said he would see what he could do.

Then he asked whether I was dining. That was his way of differentiating having a drink from eating. I said we wanted to do both. He said that someone would come in due course. Someone eventually did come to serve us.

We asked for a menu. The server left to get one, forgetting to ask whether we wanted something to drink. He came back with two well cushioned menus. He waited by the table while we perused the menu and as an afterthought asked whether we wanted anything to drink. We said yes and ordered a round of beers.

The waiter left immediately. It took five minutes for the order to come. By that time, we had still not decided what to eat. We asked what was special for the night. This stumped the waiter. He did not understand our question. We went back to the menu.

The entrées were enticing by name. We asked the waiter what he would recommend. He said, “Everything nice!” That was not very helpful.

In the end, we settled for the same food and placed the order. We were told that one of the things we ordered from the menu was not available. We did not complain.

The food also took some time. It always does when you are really hungry, and we were so hungry, we could have devoured a lion. But wild meat was not on the menu and we settled for what was ordered.

When the food came, it was colder than the plate. It was laid out colourfully on the plate and looked appetising. I was hungry and could not wait. I dug my fork into the food and lifted a serving to my mouth. The food nestled on my tongue. It tasted horrible.We decided that liquid refreshments would occupy the remainder of our stay. But each round took a long time to come. After about an hour, the waiter came around and asked whether we were okay. I said, “For the time being!”

He stood his ground. He said that the shift was changing and asked whether I could settle the bill. I was shocked. He was technically asking us to leave because there is no way that there was going to be a graveyard shift that night. I paid the bill and contemplated withholding a tip since the service was lousy.

A few days later while driving around, the issue of dinner was raised. Just then, we were passing a popular fast food establishment. I asked that we try the drive through. We did.

The service was excellent. The window staff were immensely courteous, extremely helpful and went out of their way to ensure that we got what we wanted. We never had to leave our vehicle. As we were driving off, the young lady delivering the order, wished us a good night and urged us to drive safely. This was one establishment that had paid attention to treating their customers properly. A lasting impression was made.

The food tasted so much better. And simply because of the service.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)