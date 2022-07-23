Rebel Tennis Club’s Camp set for July 25-29

The Rebel Tennis Club Camp, catering for 40 participants, is scheduled for the GBTI Tennis Courts in Diamond on the East Bank of Demerara as the event gets underway at July 25 and concluded On July 29.

The Camp which caters to anyone, especially the juniors, is sponsored by Arjune Construction Inc. and runs from Monday to Friday from 3pm to 5pm.

The lead coach is Andre Erskine while the assistant coach is Donnie Anderson. A registration fee of $4,500 is charged to be a part of the event.

The aim of the Camp is to expose more people on the East Bank to the sport as organisers are targeting resides in the area, especially in the Diamond area.

All relevant Covid-19 protocols are to be followed and players as young as six are encouraged to participate.

Those desirous of being a part of the Camp can call 686-3834, 694-3710 & 659-7184 to register or for more information. (Sean Devers)